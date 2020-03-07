Pleasant Prairie students celebrate reading

Pleasant Prairie Elementary School celebrated Read Across America on Friday by inviting community members to the school to read to students.
With the theme “Community Workers/Our Neighborhood,” the event featured 24 guest readers, including police officer, mail carrier, Costco worker, Starbuck worker, nurse, pilot and others.
Students also took part in literacy and STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) activities.
Read Across America takes place in early March each yere, celebrating Dr. Seuss.