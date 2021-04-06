Pleasant Prairie takes first step toward possible referendum for public safety needs

The third phase would attempt to educate the public about any referendum through a number of different outlets.

Work in the first phase is expected to be completed by August, with phase two completed in December, and phase three, which could culminate in a referendum vote, next April.

Mueller’s contract price for the first two phases is $19,000. The village had budgeted a one-time expense for referendum marketing that was not used and returned to its reserve fund.

The village ended last year with a positive balance in the general fund, and the payment to Mueller can be handled through a budget amendment at the end of this year.

Work to be done

Timing of both a possible future referendum and the village’s budgetary process is key, Village Trustee Mike Pollocoff said.

“You don’t want to get ahead with the referendum until we actually come up with what our budget is,” he said. “I just want to make sure that starting this (process), we don’t get the cart before the horse, and all of a sudden the desire for the referendum ends up driving the budget process.

“I’d like to see what we come up with in the budget, and we’ll know that by September for sure.”