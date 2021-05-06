Pleasant Prairie to celebrate police, public works personnel

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The next two weeks will feature celebrations in the village.
First is National Police Week, set for May 9 to 15, followed by National Public Works Week from May 16 to 25 — and both upcoming events were included in Monday night’s Village Board agenda.
The board unanimously approved resolutions to honor both groups, and several comments reflected the efforts of those employees and their daily efforts in the village.
“I know that our employees and our staff work very diligently,” Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said. “This has been a rough year, too, from a public safety standpoint.
“I’m grateful that our police department is seen as both compassionate and professional and highly respected in our community. I also know that our public works does an incredible job for the resources that they have. They make this community shine.”
National Police Week coincides with Peace Officers Memorial Day, which was designated as May 15 in a proclamation signed in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy.
Village President John Steinbrink applauded the efforts of the department.
“Every day we realize the importance of our police department and how they serve our community,” he said. “They do it very selflessly. If you follow the papers, you just see how important it is. There isn’t a day that doesn’t go by without something they’re doing to protect the citizens of this community.”
Public Works Director John Steinbrink Jr. said he was proud of his staff for its efforts in what he described as a challenging several winter months in the area.
“We have a really great staff of Public Works personnel,” he said. “They work really hard day-in and day-out. They endured a very tough winter in January and February of this year if you may recall.
“It snowed almost every day, and they had to give up quite a bit to clear the streets and complete the other tasks that they had assigned to them. I’m very proud of the Public Works organization that we have.”
“I don’t think there’s a day that goes by that somebody in the village isn’t affected or touched by the work Public Works does, whether it’s garbage collection, leaf collection, making sure your sanitary sewer works, your streets are plowed and safe,” Steinbrink said.