Pleasant Prairie to celebrate police, public works personnel

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The next two weeks will feature celebrations in the village.

First is National Police Week, set for May 9 to 15, followed by National Public Works Week from May 16 to 25 — and both upcoming events were included in Monday night’s Village Board agenda.

The board unanimously approved resolutions to honor both groups, and several comments reflected the efforts of those employees and their daily efforts in the village.

“I know that our employees and our staff work very diligently,” Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said. “This has been a rough year, too, from a public safety standpoint.

“I’m grateful that our police department is seen as both compassionate and professional and highly respected in our community. I also know that our public works does an incredible job for the resources that they have. They make this community shine.”

National Police Week coincides with Peace Officers Memorial Day, which was designated as May 15 in a proclamation signed in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy.

Village President John Steinbrink applauded the efforts of the department.