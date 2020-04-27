Pleasant Prairie to hold public hearing on stormwater drainage tonight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A public hearing regarding a stormwater drainage project in the Chateau Eau Plains Subdivision will be held tonight in the village of Pleasant Prairie.

The 6 p.m. hearing will be held virtually. Residents can register at www.PleasantPrairiewi.gov/chateau. For those who wish to listen by telephone, they can call 1-631-992-3221 and use access code 632-645-680.

Telephone participants will not be able to actively participate in the hearing.

The meeting, which had been scheduled for March 30 but was postponed, will provide an overview of the project and proposed assessments.

A storm sewer and catch basins will be installed along 79th Street from 115th Street to the existing duel cross culverts just east of 112th Street.

The storm sewer will divert drainage away from the existing rear yard storm culvert between 112th and 115th Avenue. In addition, the south half of 107th Street will be reconstructed. The cost for that work will be paid from the village's annual street paving program.

According to information mailed to residents, the assessment is $9,836.19 per acre.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0