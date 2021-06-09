Pleasant Prairie to honor former women's league baseball player Joyce Westerman later this month

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Nearly seven decades have passed since Kenosha native Joyce Westerman played professional baseball, but her indelible influence in the sport at an unorthodox time in U.S. history will soon be memorialized at a local park.
Pleasant Prairie officials have confirmed a memorial in Westerman’s honor will be installed during a ceremonial event at Prairie Springs Park, 9900 Terwall Terrace, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 19.
Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said at Monday night’s Village Board meeting that family members had approached Pleasant Prairie’s Parks and Recreation Department about the proposal.
“Her family submitted it to the Parks Commission, and the Parks Commission approved a memorial in Prairie Springs Park,” Thiel said. “We’re excited about that.”
Westerman, who died Jan. 18 at age 95, was featured in the 1992 film “A League of Their Own,” appearing in one of the final segments.
In the World War II era, Westerman was among the female athletes who ensured one of America’s favorite pastimes continued. She was a catcher for multiple teams, including the Racine Belles, within the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League between 1945 and 1952.
Thiel said the ceremonial event is open to the public.
In other business, the board:
Recognized former Village Trustee Michael Serpe for his more than four decades of service to the community.
Serpe’s contributions to local government included a role on the Park Commission from 1978-87 and the Police and Fire Commission from 1987-89. In the ensuing 30 years, Serpe served as a trustee, stepping down in 2020.
A resolution in his honor also notes contributions he made as a trustee to the Plan Commission and Community Development Authority.
Beginning in the mid-1990s, Serpe’s roles on the two appointed bodies resulted in “commercial and industrial expansion from 650,000 square feet to over 19 million square feet of facilities and employment growth to around 14,000 people.”
Heard a report from Thiel on an upcoming communitywide COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, at the RecPlex.
“No appointments are needed; it will be walk-in only,” Thiel said. “We’re grateful to Kenosha County Public Health and their willingness to partner with us on that event.”
Thiel said all three of the currently available vaccines will be administered throughout the five-hour clinic.
Heard a report from Village President John Steinbrink on efforts to divert truck traffic off Bain Station Road. The Pleasant Prairie Police Department has been assisting with enforcing the prohibition.
“We’re trying to preserve a new road out there that has a new path on it for pedestrians, and it’s not built to the standards of heavy trucks going up and down it,” Steinbrink said. “I guess we’re slowly getting the message out to the trucking companies and some of the businesses that it is not a truck route, and it is not designed for it.”
Approved a legal document known as a “relocation order,” related to the extension of 77th Street, from 104th to 115th avenues. Work is expected to begin next year and occur in several phases.
Village Engineer Matt Fineour said the order was necessary to facilitate right-of-way acquisition and limited easements.