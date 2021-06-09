Pleasant Prairie to honor former women's league baseball player Joyce Westerman later this month

In other business, the board:

Recognized former Village Trustee Michael Serpe for his more than four decades of service to the community.

Serpe’s contributions to local government included a role on the Park Commission from 1978-87 and the Police and Fire Commission from 1987-89. In the ensuing 30 years, Serpe served as a trustee, stepping down in 2020.

A resolution in his honor also notes contributions he made as a trustee to the Plan Commission and Community Development Authority.

Beginning in the mid-1990s, Serpe’s roles on the two appointed bodies resulted in “commercial and industrial expansion from 650,000 square feet to over 19 million square feet of facilities and employment growth to around 14,000 people.”

Heard a report from Thiel on an upcoming communitywide COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, at the RecPlex.

“No appointments are needed; it will be walk-in only,” Thiel said. “We’re grateful to Kenosha County Public Health and their willingness to partner with us on that event.”

Thiel said all three of the currently available vaccines will be administered throughout the five-hour clinic.