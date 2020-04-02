Pleasant Prairie to use one polling place

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Voters who head to the polls Tuesday for the primary election will notice a number of significant changes.

At the top of the list — to go with the new normal that surrounds the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — is a decrease in village polling places from five to one.

Voters can cast their ballot from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave., and use the south entrance.

Preparations for Election Day have been ongoing, Village Clerk Jane Snell said, and every precaution to ensure the safety of both voters and workers have been put in place.

Procedure

Voters will be asked to form a line outside the auditorium in six-foot intervals, and after each round of voters — which will be limited inside — staff will sanitize and clean each of the booths.

The buzzword for the day, Snell said, will be patience, but she’s confident her team is ready to deal with the demand.

“They’re going to have to pack their patience,” she said. “They’re going to have to be patient with us and realize this has been difficult times for everyone. We’re trying to (deal) with every curve ball we get and keep our poll workers as well as the voters safe.”