Pleasant Prairie turns over investigation of Public Works employee to Racine County Sheriff's Department

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The investigation of a Village of Pleasant Prairie Department of Public Works employee on administrative leave has been turned over to the Racine County Sheriff's Department.

Village officials did not indicate the specific employee, but the public works director has been placed on administrative leave following an alleged undisclosed complaint.

John Steinbrink Jr., who has been public works director since 2010 and employed with the village the last 28 years, is currently on paid administrative leave, according to Village Board President John Steinbrink.

“I’m not sure why the allegations were made, but it will all come out to a head,” he said Tuesday.

Steinbrink, his father, said earlier this week he could not comment further on the matter and referred the Kenosha News to village administration and human resources officials.

On Friday, the village indicated the investigation had been turned over to the sheriff's office investigation.

"The Village of Pleasant Prairie has placed a Department of Public Works employee on administrative leave pending an investigation into the employee’s work for the Village. In the interest of complete transparency, we have asked an outside agency – the Racine County Sheriff’s Office - to conduct that investigation," the village stated in a release.

"As this is an ongoing investigation, we are unable to share any additional details at this time. We will keep the public abreast of any information on Village personnel matters as we are able to share them," it further stated.

Steinbrink Jr. could not be reached for comment.

