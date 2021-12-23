Pleasant Prairie unveils digital budget book

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Village residents now will have an easier way to sift through their government’s yearly budget.

Finance Director Kathy Goessl Monday night unveiled the 2022 Pleasant Prairie Budget Book that was created by staff during the budget process.

To view the book, residents can visit www.PleasantPrairieWi.gov/Budget.

The website presents the village’s financial data in an intuitive, mobile friendly format with more manageable navigation than traditional PDF or printed books, according to a press release.

Visitors interacting with the book can review village finances using tables and graphs that make complex financial data easier to understand. The book is powered by ClearGov, a cloud-based budget and performance management software provider for local governments.

“I am pleased to introduce this modern website-based budget book that makes village financial data easy to understand,” Goessl said. “The new software is helping the village take an important step toward educating and explaining local government finances to the public.”

The book has five sections: introduction, budget overview, fund summaries, departments and capital improvements. The sections provide areas where village staff can provide context to explain and clarify budget items, the release states.

For the 2023 budget, staff plans to use the book as a communication tool throughout the process. The vision behind the new software is to provide the community with a better understanding of how the village utilizes tax dollars. The book provides another level of transparency that demonstrates how the annual budget impacts community services and shows the public how tax funds are allocated and used to preserve community investments.

“I am proud of all the village departments for the time they spent preparing this new digital solution,” Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said. “The adoption of the new software helps the village be more transparent and engage with the community. I encourage residents to visit the ‘Digital Budget Book,’ so they can see how their tax dollars are being utilized and put to work.”

