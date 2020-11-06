 Skip to main content
Pleasant Prairie Veterans Day ceremony set Sunday
Pleasant Prairie Veterans Day ceremony set Sunday

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- The Village of Pleasant Prairie will host a Veterans Day ceremony on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

It will be held at the Veterans Memorial in Prairie Springs Park, 9900 Terwall Terrace, and is open to the general public.

The ceremony to pay special tribute to America’s servicemen and women. New bricks and benches in the memorial will be dedicated, and a moment of silence will be observed.

Those attending should follow the recommendations designed to curb the spread of COVID-19 by social distancing and wearing a mask.

The Navy Club of Kenosha ceremony traditionally held on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, will not be held this year due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, county officials said.

