Pleasant Prairie Veterans Day ceremony set Sunday

KENOSHA NEWS STAFF
PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- The Village of Pleasant Prairie will host a Veterans Day ceremony on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.
It will be held at the Veterans Memorial in Prairie Springs Park, 9900 Terwall Terrace, and is open to the general public.
The ceremony to pay special tribute to America’s servicemen and women. New bricks and benches in the memorial will be dedicated, and a moment of silence will be observed.
Those attending should follow the recommendations designed to curb the spread of COVID-19 by social distancing and wearing a mask.
The Navy Club of Kenosha ceremony traditionally held on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, will not be held this year due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, county officials said.
Roy Beals Sr., a three-time past commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Junker-Ball Post 1865, properly disposes of a flag by burning after the VFW held a flag retirement ceremony on Veterans Day Monday. Beals said the VFW receives thousands of flags a year for disposal.
Brian Passino
Tim Green reads the names of the fallen in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan as the Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans stages a Veterans Day service at Library Park on Monday.
Brian Passino
Boots and an American flag stand in snow during the Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans' Veterans Day service at Library Park on Monday.
Brian Passino
Phillip Morris places the flag at the start of the Veterans Day service at the American Legion Paul Herrick Post 21Monday.
Brian Passino
Phillip Morris, left, places the flag while Air Force veteran Crystal Carter, right , vice commander of American Legion Paul Herrick Post 21, leads the Veterans Day service at the post Monday.
Brian Passino
Amy Visintainer places poppies in remembrance of the fallen during a Veterans Day service at the American Legion Paul Herrick Post 21 Monday.
Brian Passino
Amy Visintainer places poppies in remembrance of the fallen during a Veterans Day service on Monday.
Brian Passino
Members of the Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans Honor Guard stand at attention while "Taps" is played during a Veterans Day service at the American Legion Paul Herrick Post 21 Monday.
Brian Passino
Amy Visintainer places poppies in remembrance of the fallen during a Veterans Day service at the American Legion Paul Herrick Post 21 Monday.
Brian Passino
Kenosha County casualties in Iraq and Afghanistan are listed during the Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans ' Veterans Day service at Library Park on Monday.
Brian Passino
Air Force veteran Crystal Carter, left , vice commander of American Legion Paul Herrick Post 21, and Tom Visintaine Sr., right, confer before the start of the Veterans Day service at the post Monday. A portrait of Paul Herrick, a Marine killed on the U.S.S. Arizona at Pearl Harbor, hangs on the wall behind them.
Brian Passino
Air Force veteran Crystal Carter, left , vice commander of American Legion Paul Herrick Post 21, and Tom Visintaine Sr., right, confer before the start of the Veterans Day service at the post Monday. A portrait of Paul Herrick, a Marine killed on the U.S.S. Arizona at Pearl Harbor, hangs on the wall behind them.
Brian Passino
The "Battlefield Cross," a helmet, rifle and boots forming a memorial to a fallen soldier, is set up at the Veterans Day service in Pleasant Prairie.
Tom Visintainer Sr. salutes as the national anthem is played during a Veterans Day memorial service at Terwall Terrace at Lake Andrea in Pleasant Prairie on Sunday.
Brian Passino
Veterans Day memorial service at Terwall Terrace at Lake Andrea in Pleasant Prairie on Sunday.
Brian Passino
People attend the Veterans Day memorial service at Terwall Terrace at Lake Andrea in Pleasant Prairie on Sunday.
Brian Passino
Pleasant Prairie Police Honor Guard brings the colors in during the Veterans Day memorial service at Terwall Terrace at Lake Andrea in Pleasant Prairie on Sunday.
Brian Passino
A moment of silence is observed during a Veterans Day memorial service at Terwall Terrace at Lake Andrea in Pleasant Prairie on Sunday.
Brian Passino
Dick Stader, senior executive officer of Navy Club Ship 40, holds up a copy of the program for the annual Veterans Day Commemorative Celebration on Saturday at the Civil War Museum.
Jeffrey Zampanti
A standing-room-only crowd showed its appreciation at the annual Veterans Day Commemorative Celebration on Saturday at the Civil War Museum.
Jeffrey Zampanti
A video board showcases the veterans appearing in the panel discussion at Christian Life School's 15th annual Veterans Day Celebration on Friday at Journey Church, 10700 75th St.
Jeffrey Zampanti
A panel discussion featuring U.S. Army Ranger Master Sgt. Frank Gott, U.S. Army Master Sgt. James Benton and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Nordlund highlighted Christian Life School's 15th annual Veterans Day Celebration on Friday at Journey Church, 10700 75th St.
Jeffrey Zampanti
Military veterans fill the stage for Christian Life School's 15th annual Veterans Day Celebration on Friday at Journey Church, 10700 75th St.
Jeffrey Zampanti
U.S. Army veteran Gary Whitrock, far left, who served from 1971-73, joins other veterans in the pledge of allegiance during an assembly at Jeffery Elementary School Wednesday.
Brian Passino
Thank you for your service
U.S. Marine Corps veteran Gerald Wilcoxon, fourth from from left, who served from 1969-70, enters with other veterans to applause from schoolchildren during an assembly at Jeffery Elementary School Wednesday. Wilcoxon's granddaughter attends the school. Many schools throughout the Kenosha area have or will be hosting programs to honor veterans.
Brian Passino
Kerry Sporer, top left, walks with U.S. Navy veteran Edward Johnson, who smiles as he enters a veterans assembly at Jeffery Elementary School on Nov. 6, 2019. Johnson said he served in the 1950's, "Which was right after they clipped the sails off of the ships."
Brian Passino
Jeffery Elementary School fourth-grader Mya Fugate reads during an assembly honoring veterans at the school on Wednesday.
Brian Passino
Veterans assembly at Jeffery Elementary School Wednesday.
Brian Passino
U.S. Navy veteran Bill Valenti, left, U.S. Army veteran Gary Whitrock and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Gerald Wilcoxon, right, attend a veterans assembly at Jeffery Elementary School Wednesday. They all have grandchildren that attend the school.
Brian Passino
Homeless Veterans Stand Down and Veterans Celebration
Naval Station Great Lakes jazz combo members Victor Martinez, left, and Sara Figueroa, second from right, perform with other musicians. Kenosha County Division of Veterans' Services annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down and Veteran's Celebration was held at the Kenosha County Job Center on Saturday.
Brian Passino
Navy veterans,including HMC Justin Chism, second from left, DCCS Andrae Sutherland, CSCS Jermaine Collier, and QMC AAron Martinez, stand for the Navy anthem. Kenosha County Division of Veterans' Services annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down and Veteran's Celebration was held at the Kenosha County Job Center on Saturday.
Brian Passino
Kennon Bannon, second from right, receives an ovation on behalf of the LDS Charities, whose donation helped to fund the event. Kenosha County Division of Veterans' Services annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down and Veteran's Celebration was held at the Kenosha County Job Center on Saturday.
Brian Passino
Navy veteran Dick Stader smiles after he received a flag during a presentation. The Kenosha County Division of Veterans Services; annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down and Veteran's Celebration was held at the Kenosha County Job Center on Saturday.
Brian Passino
Major General James H. Mukoyama, U.S. Army retired, was the keynote speaker. Kenosha County Division of Veterans' Services annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down and Veteran's Celebration was held at the Kenosha County Job Center on Saturday.
Brian Passino
A flag and a hug
Ali Nelson, left, director of the Kenosha County Division of Veterans Services, hugs Navy veteran Dick Stader, right, after he received a flag during a presentation. Kenosha County Division of Veterans' Services annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down and Veteran's Celebration was held at the Kenosha County Job Center on Saturday.
Brian Passino
Veteran Joe Lafayetter, left, receives a flag from Navy HMC Justin Chism. Kenosha County Division of Veterans' Services annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down and Veteran's Celebration was held at the Kenosha County Job Center on Saturday.
Brian Passino
Retired Army Master Sgt. Rory Burns, left, receives a flag from Navy DCCS Andrae Sutherland.
Kenosha County Division of Veterans’ Services annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down and Veteran’s Celebration was held at the Kenosha County Job Center on Saturday.
Brian Passino
