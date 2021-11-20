Pleasant Prairie Village Board approves 2022 budget with slight levy increase; net tax bill estimated to drop

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Pleasant Prairie residents will see a slight increase in the village portion of their tax bill in 2022.

The Village Board last week unanimously approved the new budget with a tax levy increase to $14,252.940 next year from $13,796,940 a year ago — which equals a bump in the mil rate from $4.64 in 2021 to $4.68 per $1,000 assessed value in 2022.

Village Finance Director Kathy Goessl presented the budget to the board, and on a home valued at $237,200, the Pleasant Prairie portion of the bill will be $1,109, an increase of $8.44 from a year ago.

The total tax bill also includes local school districts (either Kenosha Unified or Bristol/Westosha), Kenosha County, the state and Gateway Technical College. Goessl said the property tax credits for next year have yet to be finalized, but estimated that the net property tax bill for village residents is expected to decrease from $4,386 a year ago to $4,332 in 2022, using that median property value as the guide.

The anticipated breakdown from the other taxing entities are $9.47 per $1,000 from KUSD, $5.43 from Kenosha County and $0.88 from Gateway, according to a graphic provided during the meeting.

Goessl also outlined the village’s general operating expenses for next year, which are set at about $19.4 million. The budget includes the addition of a full-time deputy clerk position and “inflationary increases across most departments.”

Planned capital purchases for next year include $2.2 million for road improvements, designs for a third fire station, a remodel of the dorm at Fire Station No. 2, Ingram Park improvements and Police Department fleet replacements.

Village Board President John Steinbrink said he was pleased with the final budget.

“This budget didn’t start and end with just this presentation,” he said. “It was a year-long commitment and maybe more than that. Staff and the meetings and the department heads (worked) on getting to what we have today, (it) is not just a blanket approval by the board. It’s been seen by everybody along the way. Everybody has had a kick at this cat. A lot of people don’t go home happy afterward, but we provide the best we can with the money we are provided.”

Steinbrink said it’s imperative for the village to provide the best services to its employees it can.

“You look at our police, our fire, our public works, we try to give them the best working environment that we can because we have some of the highest-quality employees around,” he said. “We want to keep them. It’s hard to keep good employees these days.

“There’s a lot of places that can provide more funding, more wages than we can to employees out there. We have to do our part to make sure they stay with the village, serve the village and give our taxpayers the best work from our employees we can and provide the best services we can provide.”

Per capita breakdown

Village Administrator Nathan Thiel gave a breakdown of the per capita spending within the budget when it comes to police, fire and rescue and streets.

The village spends $210 per person on police, $183 on fire and rescue and $149 on streets, which he said is about a “50-50” split between what the residents pay and the revenues that come in from other entities.

“Oftentimes we hear the argument that industry and commercial need to take more of the share, and technically they do,” he said. “They carry half the burden within our community.”

Pleasant Prairie compares well with other similar communities when it comes to its streets, Thiel said.

“We’ve taken care of our streets,” he said. “We don’t necessarily have a significant amount of personnel, but we definitely do try to make sure that our streets are clean in the winter, and they’re being replaced. We look fairly favorable compared to other (similar communities) that are our neighbors.”

