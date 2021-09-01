Pleasant Prairie Village Board approves change to condominium development

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A condominium development that's been in the works the last two years in the village continues to move forward, but now with an adjustment to the overall plan.
The Village Board on Monday night unanimously approved a request on behalf of Harpe Development to change the six units in the Green Bay Trail condominiums from three- to two-family.
Community Development Director Jean Werbie-Harris told the board the developers were facing some challenges with marketing the three-unit setup.
"The two-family units that they have been building with larger garages are much more desirable and sellable than the proposed three-family buildings," she said. "The developers had very few leads on anyone inquiring about the three-unit buildings, but they have had many prospective customers for the two-unit layout."
Werbie-Harris said that one unit in each of the six affected buildings will feature a three-car garage. With the approval of the change, she said it's anticipated that all remaining units will be completed next year.
With the adjustment, the number of total units will change from 46 to 40, Werbie-Harris said.
The development is located on four lots in a 14-acre parcel at the southeast corner of Old Green Bay Road and 104th Street.
According to the original plans, the ranch-style condos have a range from 1,600 to nearly 1,700 square feet in the lower units, with upper units up to 2,276 square feet. The original pricing for the two-family units was listed at $299,000, with three-family units at $349,000.
Monthly homeowner fees are expected to range from $200 to $220.
The board also unanimously approved a zoning text amendment to the Planned Unit Development to reflect the changes in the original developer's agreement.