Pleasant Prairie Village Board approves change to condominium development

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A condominium development that's been in the works the last two years in the village continues to move forward, but now with an adjustment to the overall plan.

The Village Board on Monday night unanimously approved a request on behalf of Harpe Development to change the six units in the Green Bay Trail condominiums from three- to two-family.

Community Development Director Jean Werbie-Harris told the board the developers were facing some challenges with marketing the three-unit setup.

"The two-family units that they have been building with larger garages are much more desirable and sellable than the proposed three-family buildings," she said. "The developers had very few leads on anyone inquiring about the three-unit buildings, but they have had many prospective customers for the two-unit layout."

Werbie-Harris said that one unit in each of the six affected buildings will feature a three-car garage. With the approval of the change, she said it's anticipated that all remaining units will be completed next year.

With the adjustment, the number of total units will change from 46 to 40, Werbie-Harris said.