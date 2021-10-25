Pleasant Prairie Village Board hears plans for Rec Plex capital purchases for coming year, study of pool needs

The replacement of both the rooftop units and the cardio equipment will provide a needed update, Anderson said. The plan is to replace 11 rooftop units the next three years, four in 2022, one in 2023 and six in 2024.

Anderson said the current units utilize refrigerant that hasn’t been produced since 2018. He expects the new units to have a 20-year life span with proper maintenance.

The cardio equipment update is in the third year of its replacement, Anderson said. He estimated that about 30% of the facility’s current equipment has outlived its anticipated lifespan of six to eight years.

“Cardio equipment is the lifeblood of our membership,” Anderson said.

Pool, ice rink

Proposing the pool study, Anderson said there is work to be done on the Rec Plex pool. Two platforms are completely rusted out, he said, and one of the water slides remains out of service.

“Our indoor water park has become very dated,” he said. “It’s time to look at this to find out what can be done, both from an amenities standpoint inside the facility and what can be done as far as revenue streams as we move through the years.”