Pleasant Prairie Village Board hears plans for Rec Plex capital purchases for coming year, study of pool needs

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — There may be plenty of work done at the Rec Plex in 2022.
In a budget presented to the Village Board last week, Director of Recreation Craig Anderson outlined a list of proposed capital purchases for the coming year at a total cost of $534,241.
On that list are the installation of a lightning detection system ($10,675), replacement of rooftop air conditioning units ($186,000), cardio equipment replacement ($100,534), a pool study ($185,000) and the purchase of new speakers for the ice rink ($32,000).
Those projects, at a total cost of $514,209, will be paid for through a loan, according to Village Financial Project Manager Laura DeLaRosa.
The purchase of new batteries for the center’s ice Zamboni, at a cost of $20,032, are projected to be paid for from the operating budget. Those batteries have a life expectancy of about five years.
Closer look
Anderson said the lightning detection system, which currently is used in Kenosha County parks, will monitor storms from 15 miles away and utilizes horns and strobes to provide alerts.
The system is programmable and can be turned on and off based on when the outdoor facilities are being used most, Anderson said.
“With the rising number of patrons frequenting our park for baseball, softball, the number of triathlons and the beach, this park is getting more heavily used,” he said.
The replacement of both the rooftop units and the cardio equipment will provide a needed update, Anderson said. The plan is to replace 11 rooftop units the next three years, four in 2022, one in 2023 and six in 2024.
Anderson said the current units utilize refrigerant that hasn’t been produced since 2018. He expects the new units to have a 20-year life span with proper maintenance.
The cardio equipment update is in the third year of its replacement, Anderson said. He estimated that about 30% of the facility’s current equipment has outlived its anticipated lifespan of six to eight years.
“Cardio equipment is the lifeblood of our membership,” Anderson said.
Pool, ice rink
Proposing the pool study, Anderson said there is work to be done on the Rec Plex pool. Two platforms are completely rusted out, he said, and one of the water slides remains out of service.
“Our indoor water park has become very dated,” he said. “It’s time to look at this to find out what can be done, both from an amenities standpoint inside the facility and what can be done as far as revenue streams as we move through the years.”
Inside the facility’s ice arena, the audio processing equipment was replaced in 2019, and the replacement of the speakers is the final step in that process, Anderson said. The system originally was installed in 2004.
“Those units are used daily, and with the shows that we do put on, the speakers are necessary,” he said. “Right now, a lot of them are starting to (crackle).”