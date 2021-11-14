Pleasant Prairie Village Board meeting going virtual on Monday

Out of an abundance of caution surrounding the COVID-19 public health emergency, the Village of Pleasant Prairie will conduct its Village Board meeting virtually.

Guests can connect to the virtual meetings to listen, watch, or raise a virtual hand to speak at the time of public comment.

The virtual meeting will utilize an online software called GoToWebinar, which combines the benefits of live and virtual interaction between presenters, in-person attendees, and virtual attendees. The public can access a link to register for the meeting and participate virtually by visiting PleasantPrairieWi.gov/Virtual.

For those that do not have internet access, there is an option to attend a virtual site at Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave.. Note that the Village Board members and Village staff will not be present at Village Hall and will virtually participate in the meeting. Those choosing to attend the virtual site are encouraged to wear masks.

Village staff indicated it is taking the COVID-19 situation seriously and is using this solution to allow the meeting and business to continue to move forward.

