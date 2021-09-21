Pleasant Prairie Village Board OKs new electoral wards and poll location

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Pleasant Prairie Village Board on Monday approved a resolution establishing two new local electoral wards, one additional polling location and a redistricting map created from 2020 Census data.

Every 10 years, to align with Kenosha County and state redistricting, the village clerk redraws ward maps. The process involves adjusting the lines of voting wards to account for the convenience of voters, population shifts and other standards. The Village Board approval amends the village's Municipal Code to set the following polling locations:

Wards 1-3: Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave.

Wards 4 and 5: Village Hall Courtroom, 9915 39th Ave.

Wards 6 and 7: Caterpillar College Preschool, 8411 Old Green Bay Road.

Wards 8-10: The RecPlex, 9900 Terwall Terrace.

Ward 11: Pleasant Prairie History Museum, 3875 116th St.

Wards 12-16: The RecPlex, 9900 Terwall Terrace.