Pleasant Prairie Village Board OKs new electoral wards and poll location

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Pleasant Prairie Village Board on Monday approved a resolution establishing two new local electoral wards, one additional polling location and a redistricting map created from 2020 Census data.
Every 10 years, to align with Kenosha County and state redistricting, the village clerk redraws ward maps. The process involves adjusting the lines of voting wards to account for the convenience of voters, population shifts and other standards. The Village Board approval amends the village's Municipal Code to set the following polling locations:
Wards 1-3: Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave.
Wards 4 and 5: Village Hall Courtroom, 9915 39th Ave.
Wards 6 and 7: Caterpillar College Preschool, 8411 Old Green Bay Road.
Wards 8-10: The RecPlex, 9900 Terwall Terrace.
Ward 11: Pleasant Prairie History Museum, 3875 116th St.
Wards 12-16: The RecPlex, 9900 Terwall Terrace.
“The village is on a short timeline for redistricting this year, because the 2020 Census data was received later than expected due to the pandemic,” Village Clerk Jane Snell said. “However, the village is on schedule to submit the approved resolution, proposed ward map and list of census blocks contained in each ward to the Kenosha County Clerk and Legislative Reference Bureau.”
Once the entire redistricting process is complete at all levels of the government, the Clerk’s Office will send all registered voters notices to inform them of their ward and polling location assignment. The new wards and polling places will be in place for the upcoming 2022-23 election cycle.
In addition, the information on the MyVote Wisconsin website, MyVote.Wi.gov, will be updated to help voters find which polling location to visit on Election Day. Voters may also contact the Village Clerk’s Office at 262-694-1400 for information.