Pleasant Prairie Village Board takes firm stand on masks

“... This resolution is not establishing an ordinance. We generally have deferred to our county public health officials and to the state to set ordinances. However, we would encourage all businesses to continue to follow all CDC guidelines, and with that, the village will follow those same CDC guidelines and rules they set forth, independent on whether there is a mask order.”

RecPlex policies

Thiel said the same policies apply to the RecPlex, with the exception that masks are not required when a person is actively exercising. When visitors there enter the facility or are not engaged in physical activity, they must be masked.

“I know the RecPlex staff have been diligent in trying to make sure that everyone is being courteous of others,” Thiel said. “This does come into question when orders are repealed and re-enacted. The intent is not to change any of the policies that we currently have.”

Trustee Kris Keckler said he’s been pleased with how that policy has been enforced during his visits to the RecPlex.