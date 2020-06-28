Pleasant Prairie Village Hall reopens on Monday

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pleasant Prairie Village Hall at 9915 39th Ave. will reopen to the public on Monday.

Safety and social distancing practices will be in place. The front counters and lobby will be available during regular business hours, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Village facilities initially closed on March 18 due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Although the building is opening, village staff encourages customers to use the available online resources and conduct business by making phone calls, sending emails and submitting online payments at PleasantPrairieWi.gov.

“The safety of our community members, guests and staff is one of the top priorities at Village Hall,” said Village Administrator Nathan Thiel in a released statement. “The decision to reopen the Village Hall has been careful, intentional, and gradual. Our goal is to safely and responsibly reopen Village Hall to provide in-person access to the services that support our community.”

The following safety features are being implemented at Village Hall to respect staff and guests health safety:

Payments should be made online or placed in the drop box located to the right of the main doors at Village Hall;