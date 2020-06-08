Pleasant Prairie virtual meeting set on Village Green Center master plan

The village of Pleasant Prairie and the steering committee have partnered with RINKA architects, planners and designers to craft a professional plan for the Village Green Center.
A virtual public information meeting has been rescheduled to Thursday, June 25, from 6 to 8 p.m., to discuss plans for the proposed mixed-use “downtown” development.
The initial public information meeting, scheduled for April 2, was canceled due to COVID-19 public gathering restrictions.
A formal presentation will be given at the beginning of the meeting, and residents are encouraged to attend.
Representatives from RINKA will introduce the vision and design for the proposed Village Green Center concept and be available to address any community questions.
The meeting is being conducted on the internet, utilizing a web-based application called GoToWebinar to mitigate public gatherings.
Copies of the draft concept master plan and civil site analysis for the project will be displayed online during the presentation.
“Community engagement is an essential part of the Village Green Center’s design and plan,” said Nathan Thiel, village administrator. “The virtual meeting will showcase initial concepts for the project and allow residents to share their voice. Resident feedback is critical in determining the vision, priorities, goals and strategies for the future downtown area.”
Accessing the meeting
Residents can access the virtual meeting by registering online at PleasantPrairieWi.gov/GoTo and connecting electronically to the meeting. After the presentation, users who utilize this method will have an opportunity to raise a virtual hand to speak during the meeting. People can also call in by phone to listen without comments at 1-415-930-5321, use access code 282.932.596.
For those who do not have access either by phone or computer, the village may provide a virtual meeting site hosted in the village auditorium, 9915 39th Avenue. However, in-person attendance is not recommended due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.
Residents wishing to attend the virtual site in-person should call 262-694-1400 to reserve a seat. Please note, no Village Board and committee members or RINKA representatives will be present at the virtual site in the village auditorium. They will all be participating in the meeting electronically.
Initial concepts for the Village Green Center arose during an open engagement process in 2019. The development is being explored in greater depth during the master planning phase for the downtown project. The public input received from the community will play a vital role in helping shape the future Village Green Center, officials said.
The proposed Village Green Center mixed-use development consists of approximately 180 acres of land, generally located at Springbrook Road, 39th Avenue and State Highway 165.
RINKA, village staff, and the steering committee will create a final Village Green Center master plan after receiving public feedback from the draft plan. Zoning documents will also be developed to guide the layout for public and private improvements within Village Green Center.
