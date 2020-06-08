Pleasant Prairie virtual meeting set on Village Green Center master plan

Accessing the meeting

Residents can access the virtual meeting by registering online at PleasantPrairieWi.gov/GoTo and connecting electronically to the meeting. After the presentation, users who utilize this method will have an opportunity to raise a virtual hand to speak during the meeting. People can also call in by phone to listen without comments at 1-415-930-5321, use access code 282.932.596.

For those who do not have access either by phone or computer, the village may provide a virtual meeting site hosted in the village auditorium, 9915 39th Avenue. However, in-person attendance is not recommended due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Residents wishing to attend the virtual site in-person should call 262-694-1400 to reserve a seat. Please note, no Village Board and committee members or RINKA representatives will be present at the virtual site in the village auditorium. They will all be participating in the meeting electronically.

Initial concepts for the Village Green Center arose during an open engagement process in 2019. The development is being explored in greater depth during the master planning phase for the downtown project. The public input received from the community will play a vital role in helping shape the future Village Green Center, officials said.