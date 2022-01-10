Pleasant Prairie voters to decide $1.6 million public safety referendum on April 5

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Voters in the village will decide this spring on a $1.6 million referendum that asks them whether the municipality should be allowed to exceed the state-imposed levy limit. The reason? To hire 16 additional public safety staff.

The Village Board Monday night unanimously approved a resolution to include the referendum on the April 5 ballot. The referendum would increase local property taxes to maintain existing police, fire and emergency medical services by hiring four additional police officers and 12 fire emergency medical staff. The village is currently served by 36 sworn police officers and 27 full-time fire and rescue personnel.

The referendum will appear on the ballot with the following wording:

“Under state law, the increase in the levy of the Village of Pleasant Prairie for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2023, is limited to 2.57%, which results in a levy of $14,619,727. Shall the Village of Pleasant Prairie be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2023, for the purpose of hiring and retaining additional sworn police officers and fire and rescue personnel, by a total of 10.94%, which results in a levy of $16,219,727, and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $1,600,000 for each fiscal year going forward?”

A binding vote

According to the resolution, the referendum would be binding. A majority “yes” vote will allow the Village Board to exceed the state-imposed levy limits to pay for the additional personnel. The increased levy would apply in an ongoing basis thereafter by including it in the base used to calculate the levy limit going forward. A “no” vote does not allow the Village Board to exceed the levy limits for additional staff. Both public safety departments would continue as currently staffed.

Last month, the village released the results of a community-wide survey with 89% of the 2,145 respondents saying it was important that the village maintain the current level of emergency services. To do so would necessitate the hiring of the additional police and fire personnel, according to Village Administrator Nathan Thiel. An assessment study identified the need for 12 additional fire-medics (firefighters and rescue personnel), four more police officers and a third fire station.

The survey also revealed that 55% of residents who responded favored a referendum to allow the village to increase local property taxes to fund public safety. In addition, more than 60% encouraged the village to explore additional funding options to maintain the current level of services, rather than reducing services to balance the budget.

The Village Board in August assessed several options to address financial support and personnel needed to keep pace with public safety service demands. Staff outlined other policy alternatives including maintaining status quo, imposing budget cuts and service reductions, identifying additional revenue sources and partnering with agencies in surrounding jurisdictions.

During his presentation prior to the board vote, Thiel said that continued population growth and development in the village have increased the demand for police and fire services. According to Thiel, fire rescue service calls have increased 62% since 2010, while police calls are up 12.5% since 2019, with law enforcement calls also increasing in their complexity.

Tax impact

Thiel said the effect on property taxes collected in 2023 would be an increase of $42 per $100,000 of assessed property value. According to data on Pleasant Prairie presented during the meeting, the village currently spends about $183 per capita on fire and rescue services and $210 per capita on law enforcement.

“For the last couple of years we’ve been working around this problem knowing that it has existed and its impact has been growing,” said Village Board member Michael Pollocoff.

Pollocoff said the village, in the past, had been able to utilize a volunteer and part-time fire and rescue staff effectively, but acknowledged that the community needs were different at the time. At one time, he said, wives of firefighters acted as volunteer dispatchers while their husbands responded to fire calls.

“Well, the days of that kind of labor have passed away a long time ago,” he said.

The jobs now require full-time employment with specialized training.

Pollocoff said the village growth and development, especially with manufacturing and commercial, has picked up a larger share of the cost of public safety services compared with many communities locally and state wide.

He said that having a referendum “makes the most sense.”

Village President John Steinbrink Sr, said that residents and businesses alike that locate to Pleasant Prairie expect high quality services from the village.

“I think it’s our responsibility to maintain that quality, to maintain the level of service. We’re only growing and the demand is only getting greater,” he said. “We’ve barely kept up with it at this point and now is the time to make the move so that we’re structured for the future because playing catch-up gets harder and harder to do.”

Thiel said the village is planning to hold two virtual public information meetings on the referendum prior to April election in an effort to educate participants and to answer questions on public safety needs. They are scheduled for 6 p.m., Feb. 23 and March 16, with online access information to be announced in the coming weeks.

