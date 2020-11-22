Pleasant Prairie woman arrested on OWI charge after fiery crash in Yorkville

RACINE COUNTY — An 18-year-old Pleasant Prairie woman faces her first drunken driving charge after a high-speed crash early Sunday morning off the southbound Highway 41/I-94 off ramp at Highway 20 in the Village of Yorkville.

According to a press release issued by the Racine County Sheriff's Office, Rashae Ashanti Martin was arrested on a pending charge of operating while intoxicated and was also issued several traffic citations.

Martin was transported to a local hospital after the crash for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

At approximately 3:05 a.m. Sunday, the Racine County Communications Center received multiple 911 calls reporting the crash.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the Sheriff's Office, witnesses reported that Martin's vehicle was traveling at a "very high rate of speed" and hit the concrete median barrier wall, before it continued south down the exit ramp and struck numerous construction barrels.

The witnesses also stated that Martin did not stop for the red light, struck the concrete median, flew over the westbound lanes of Highway 20 and came to rest in the grass median in front of the Petro Truck Stop.