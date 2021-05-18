Pleasant Prairie won't dictate mask policy to businesses

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The announcement last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with new guidelines for wearing masks during the continuing global pandemic has caused many municipalities, schools and local businesses to take a look at their own policies.
And Pleasant Prairie isn't any different. to date it continues to stay the course with what already has been in place.
Regardless, there are no plans to tell individual private businesses how to handle the situation, Village Administrator Nathan Thiel told the Village Board on Monday night.
Thiel, in his Administrator's Report during the regular agenda, told the board that he and his staff continue to work on a response to what the CDC released.
Within that announcement last week, the CDC stated the the general public no longer needs to wear a mask if they've been fully vaccinated. Those people also do not need to stay 6 feet away from others in most settings, either inside or outside, according to CDC guidance.
The CDC still recommends face coverings for those using public transportation, employing ride services, or traveling on airplanes and trains.
"(We) are currently evaluating the public access policy with regard to masks and will be in a short time reviewing it and probably revising it with the thought process of strongly recommending and encouraging masks when we frequent the RecPlex or frequent any village building," Thiel said.
Trustee Brock Williamson asked Thiel how the village would handle private businesses.
"How does that (policy) apply to independent businesses and restaurants?" he asked. "If a business does decide they'll let people in who say they're vaccinated without a mask, do they have the power to do that now based on the CDC? Are we really (within our) jurisdiction to weigh in on that?"
Thiel said there isn't any plan to dictate what a business has to do.
'Private business decisions'
"The village policy has always been that those are private business decisions," he said. "We've always encouraged them to follow the regional guidelines, the county guidelines and also the CDC guidelines. We have not as a village implemented any ordinance that has taken jurisdiction or made mandates or requirements for private or local businesses."
The City of Kenosha's local mask requirement remains in place until May 27, while the City of Racine ended its mandate last week.
Thiel said it's important for everyone to remain respectful.
"We know that this has been made a hotly political topic and debate," he said. "We encourage people to be respectful of their neighbors.
"Our purpose and intent would be to continue to recommend the wearing of masks, but recognizing that many have been vaccinated or are working toward that. The ability to require (masks) becomes a little more muted."
Thiel also announced that the next Village Board meeting, Monday, June 7, would be a return to an in-person setting at the Village Hall, 9915 39th Ave. The 5 p.m. meeting also will be streamed online, as it has been since April 19 of last year, Thiel said.
SPECIAL REPORT: Forward Kenosha County Part 2 — COVID heroes and exciting developments on the horizon
The past year could be described as one of unforeseen challenges, change and resourcefulness.
Kenosha County’s residents and business community faced a pandemic, project and economic slowdowns and civil unrest and yet still there were examples of positive and significant developments.
As we all know, health care workers were -- and remain -- front and center during the pandemic. And we celebrate their courage and stamina.
But many in the county continue to look ahead to brighter days. Indeed, business has not slowed despite the challenges of 2020.
Major developments are planned or underway in Kenosha and Somers. Pleasant Prairie continues to attract businesses from Illinois and beyond.
Attached are several stories that ran in the Sunday, March 28, special section, Forward Kenosha County.
The city continues to move forward with its ambitious $400 million plan to revitalize Kenosha’s Downtown, a redevelopment which includes a new…
They seemingly sprout overnight from former bean, cabbage and cornfields: Huge distribution centers, feeding an ever increasing parade of sem…
Business growth does not always come easy. For some companies it can take years of planning and reworking that plan many times over.
The COVID-19 pandemic tested all of us in so many ways.
David Baugher, coordinating chaplain for Froedtert South, has always taken matters of faith to heart.
SOMERS — Construction of more than 1,000 new housing units, mostly in amenity-rich multi-family subdivisions, are expected to be completed or …
When Susie Smith was hired on as a certified medical assistant at Advocate Aurora in February 2020, she says she brought a “sense of adventure…
Editor’s note: In the past year as many as 600 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 at Froedtert South, according to Linda Wohlgemuth, s…
For Rachel Novak, the best part of the past year has been the parades.
Among the pearls of wisdom that the devastating global pandemic has left in its wake, the power and effectiveness of innovation gleams brightest.