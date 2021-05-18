Pleasant Prairie won't dictate mask policy to businesses

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Trustee Brock Williamson asked Thiel how the village would handle private businesses.

"How does that (policy) apply to independent businesses and restaurants?" he asked. "If a business does decide they'll let people in who say they're vaccinated without a mask, do they have the power to do that now based on the CDC? Are we really (within our) jurisdiction to weigh in on that?"

Thiel said there isn't any plan to dictate what a business has to do.

'Private business decisions'

"The village policy has always been that those are private business decisions," he said. "We've always encouraged them to follow the regional guidelines, the county guidelines and also the CDC guidelines. We have not as a village implemented any ordinance that has taken jurisdiction or made mandates or requirements for private or local businesses."

The City of Kenosha's local mask requirement remains in place until May 27, while the City of Racine ended its mandate last week.

Thiel said it's important for everyone to remain respectful.

"We know that this has been made a hotly political topic and debate," he said. "We encourage people to be respectful of their neighbors.