Pleasant Prairie working on reopening

Thiel said Craig Anderson, the village’s director of recreation, continues to work with RecPlex staff to finalize the reopening plans.

“They’ll be providing information to the membership, giving kind of more detailed guidelines as far as what will be open and when,” Thiel said. “The intent May 26 is to have kind of a ‘soft opening.’ (On) June 1, some part of the facility will remain restricted.”

Summer camps are scheduled to begin as well at the RecPlex, Thiel said, but access to the building will be limited. Participants will not enter through the main doors, but will instead be directed to the field house.

Groups will also be broken into smaller numbers, Thiel said.

“We are working through a plan,” he said. “I want to commend Craig Anderson and his team for their efforts and working diligently to make the facility open, but also maintaining public safety as a priority.”

The Village Hall continues to be closed to the public until more guidance is provided by the county when public gatherings of 50 or more will be allowed, which is considered as Phase 2.

In Phase 3, crowds will be allowed to reach 250 or more. At the moment, there isn’t a timeline for when either phase will happen, Thiel said.