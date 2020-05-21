Pleasant Prairie working on reopening

The lifting of Gov. Tony Evers safer-at-home orders by the Wisconsin State Supreme Court last week put into motion the beginning of communities’ ability to reopen.
And in the village of Pleasant Prairie, that day is getting closer.
Administrator Nathan Thiel on Monday night updated the Village Board on how plans are proceeding to start the process.
“We are working with Kenosha County,” he said. “They are currently preparing a Kenosha County ‘Kick Start’ plan, which will give some guidelines and recommendations for businesses, proper phasing for opening back safely to the public.”
Thiel singled out the RecPlex as one entity that will begin phasing in its reopening as soon as Tuesday. Other village businesses are also involved in a committee with the county, he said.
Kenosha County Division of Health Director Jen Freiheit toured the RecPlex recently to begin that process, and as of Tuesday, the RecPlex will open primarily to members only. Additional cleaning and safety precautions will be in place as well, Thiel said.
“There will be limited facilities that will be opened,” he said.
Members will have access to lap lanes in the pool, while the leisure pool will remain closed. Child care will be available on a limited basis, along with the fitness center and portions of the ice arena.
Thiel said Craig Anderson, the village’s director of recreation, continues to work with RecPlex staff to finalize the reopening plans.
“They’ll be providing information to the membership, giving kind of more detailed guidelines as far as what will be open and when,” Thiel said. “The intent May 26 is to have kind of a ‘soft opening.’ (On) June 1, some part of the facility will remain restricted.”
Summer camps are scheduled to begin as well at the RecPlex, Thiel said, but access to the building will be limited. Participants will not enter through the main doors, but will instead be directed to the field house.
Groups will also be broken into smaller numbers, Thiel said.
“We are working through a plan,” he said. “I want to commend Craig Anderson and his team for their efforts and working diligently to make the facility open, but also maintaining public safety as a priority.”
The Village Hall continues to be closed to the public until more guidance is provided by the county when public gatherings of 50 or more will be allowed, which is considered as Phase 2.
In Phase 3, crowds will be allowed to reach 250 or more. At the moment, there isn’t a timeline for when either phase will happen, Thiel said.
“We will keep tabs on how the statistics in Kenosha County go moving forward, and that will dictate the changes in the plan,” he said.
The RecPlex will be restricted to 25% capacity, and for the time being, that number shouldn’t be difficult to hit because large gatherings and similar events are not being held there, Thiel said.
“We should maintain below that 25% threshold,” he said. “(In) Phase 2, we’ll be looking at more of that fitness programming. We’ve talked about some initial programming that has limited numbers that might take place outside with summer coming.
“(In) Phase 3 would be when you would start to see events without spectators. After Phase 3, you would see hosting your normal large events where you would see us meeting more of that full capacity.”
Access to Lake Andrea is part of Phase 1 in the county plan, Thiel said, and will likely be part of the June 1 opening date. It’s anticipated there will be restrictions on the number of visitors allowed, likely 25% of its capacity, along with other safety protocols.
