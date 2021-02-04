Pleasant Prairie zeroes in on Village Green Center developer

"I know that the developer that we're bringing in is excited and enthusiastic to move forward with this project," Thiel said.

After the village purchased the land, it held a community collaboration kickoff in January 2019 that outlined hopes for the development, which were then presented at a public open house in July of that year.

This past October, the village contracted with Rinka, a Milwaukee-based architectural firm, that is responsible for creating the vision for the property. Those ideas were unveiled at an online open house in June. Rinka, one of two firms the village considered, is being paid $257,500 from the village.

"(We) have continued to work with Rinka to refine this plan," Thiel said. "There are a few items, especially dealing with stormwater and infrastructure that we need to make sure it meets the needs of the village."

Thiel said he met with Rinka representatives earlier this week.

"I'm hopeful and positive that, by the end of the spring we'll have a master conceptual plan to present," he said.