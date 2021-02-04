Pleasant Prairie zeroes in on Village Green Center developer

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — It appears the developer for the much-anticipated Village Green Center project soon may be on board.
But there still are a few details to be hammered out.
Pleasant Prairie Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said this week that a number of developers had thrown their hat into the ring to compete for the project, located on 188 acres centered at the intersection of Highway 165 and 39th Avenue. The village owns 96 of those acres, 72 of which were purchased from Mount Pleasant Land and Lakes Development Company for $3.7 million in October 2018.
Thiel suggested, and the board agreed, to meet in closed session soon to discuss the latest developments.
"Village staff has been in the process of working and have been in pretty good discussions with the developers we spoke with," Thiel said. "Out of respect to the Village Board, I think it would be beneficial to spend some time in a closed setting."
Thiel said that would give the village time to get specifics on the half-dozen developers in the mix, including specific terms that have been negotiated as part of an exclusivity agreement.
Action on that agreement, which would give the chosen developer exclusive rights during a specific period of time to determine the physical and financial feasibility of constructing a mixed-used development, was tabled Monday night to allow for the closed session.
"I know that the developer that we're bringing in is excited and enthusiastic to move forward with this project," Thiel said.
After the village purchased the land, it held a community collaboration kickoff in January 2019 that outlined hopes for the development, which were then presented at a public open house in July of that year.
This past October, the village contracted with Rinka, a Milwaukee-based architectural firm, that is responsible for creating the vision for the property. Those ideas were unveiled at an online open house in June. Rinka, one of two firms the village considered, is being paid $257,500 from the village.
"(We) have continued to work with Rinka to refine this plan," Thiel said. "There are a few items, especially dealing with stormwater and infrastructure that we need to make sure it meets the needs of the village."
Thiel said he met with Rinka representatives earlier this week.
"I'm hopeful and positive that, by the end of the spring we'll have a master conceptual plan to present," he said.
Specific to the Village Green Center, the plan identifies a pedestrian street from east to west, an Art Plex to the north and potentially a library and a senior living community to the south. In the center will possibly be a pavilion, with an ampitheater to the north and natural landscape to the south.
Developer's agreement OK'd
As part of its finalization of a new tax incremental district earlier this week, the board also approved a developer's agreement with Fiduciary Real Estate Development that sets the financial responsibilities moving forward for both parties.
Four development components have been identified: apartments, senior housing and northwest and northeast commercial.
The village is responsible for financing the majority of the public improvements within TID 8, about $6.5 million, which includes 77th Street west of 109th Avenue, 109th Avenue, 115th Avenue, corresponding utilities, stormwater and right-of-way improvements.
General obligation bonds will be applied by the village to finance the improvements, using funds generated by the apartment site. Fiduciary also will secure a bond repayment with a 10-year letter of credit.
In total, the TID 8 project will generate $89 million in new development value and $28.4 million in district "increment."
"Pleasant Prairie has been working on this agreement for some time and is enthusiastic to see it executed," Thiel said in a press release. "Fiduciary is respected in the industry and develops excellent products. The company is committed to making a large investment in the community that will bring new value to an underdeveloped area of the village."
IN PHOTOS: Whittier Elementary PTA Reflections art entries
Whittier Elementary School PTA reinstated its Reflections art program in 2016. The purpose of Reflections is to encourage participation in the arts by reflecting on a theme, creating a work of art, and receiving recognition.
In the past four years, the Reflections program has expanded in the number of students participating, the addition of art night programming, and the addition of a Reflections co-chair. Even though in-school events were not possible this year, students used take-home materials to reflect and create on this year’s theme, “I Matter Because...” with five entries submitted for judging through Wisconsin PTA.
The students entering artworks, their grade level, type of artwork and title of their piece this year are:
- Allison Darracott, grade 3, visual art, "I Matter"
- Genevieve Manthei, grade 4, visual art, "P.L.A.N.T."
- Kyle Taffe, grade 4, photography, "Cheteu le Village"
- Barbara Velazquez, grade 5, visual art, "I Matter!"
- Valentina Velazquez, grade 1, visual art, "We are Together!!"