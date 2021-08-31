Pleasant Prairie zoning in on emergency personnel staffing needs following study

Smetana added that investigations have changed in recent years. Nearly all parts of police work now contain some kind of digital piece to it, and with that, someone has to go through those documents as well.

"Cases have become much more complex, especially the more serious cases," Smetana said. "We find ourselves kind of in a quandary of taking the time to do those properly and not letting anything slip through the cracks, but also maintaining what the standard of police services is in the village. That's been established by over 50 years of existence."

Fire Department staffing

The Fire Department currently has 27 full-time employees, including "firemedics," who serve as both a firefighter and a paramedic, along with the chief, two chief officers and one administrative person.

Those 27 employees split three 24-hour shifts, with three to five working together at any given time, the study states. Pleasant Prairie has 0.8 employees per square mile, which is the lowest in the area when compared to Caledonia, Franklin, Oak Creek, Mount Pleasant and South Milwaukee.

In 2010, the Fire Department responded to 1,812 calls for service, compared to 2,945 in 2019, an increase of 62%, the study states.