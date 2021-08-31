Pleasant Prairie zoning in on emergency personnel staffing needs following study

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — When it comes to providing enough personnel to fully staff police, fire and rescue workers within Pleasant Prairie, a study released to the Village Board on Monday night shows there is work to be done.
At its core, the study showed the need for an additional 12 fire-rescue personnel and four more police officers for the village to maintain its accredited standing for both departments.
The 20-page study, which is available in its entirety on the village website (PleasantPrairieWi.gov), was prepared by Village Administrator Nathan Thiel, Police Chief David Smetana and Fire Chief Craig Roepke.
Thiel said in an email Tuesday the next weeks will be spent meeting with community leaders and stakeholders to further discuss the assessment. In mid-October, the village will conduct a community-wide survey, he said.
"We will plan to summarize the survey feedback and bring (it) back to the board by the end of the year," Thiel said.
Should the village reach the staffing levels indicated in the study, the total cost would be about $400,000 for police, in addition to the $4.85 million currently budgeted, Thiel said, and $1.2 million for fire, in addition to the $4.685 million currently budgeted.
Thiel pointed to the Prairie Highlands Corporate Park, with more than $500 million of new value in commercial and industrial development; the 213-unit Breeze Terrace Apartments; the development of the Main Street Market; and the completion of Creekside Circle, with 41 single-family lots and 140 apartment units, as examples of growth in the village causing the need for more services.
As of July, there was more than 19 million square feet of commercial development and an increase of almost 2,000 employees since September 2018. In 2010, the village had 19,719 residents. Based on the 2020 U.S. Census, that number has grown by 7.8% to 21,250.
Police Department staffing
The report states the Police Department currently has 36 sworn officers, plus seven non-sworn clerical and dispatch personnel, with three primary shifts daily. The study states there are shifts with three officers on patrol to cover more than 33 square miles.
At its current staffing level, the department has 1.05 officers on staff per square mile, which ranks it second to the bottom when compared to Caledonia, Mount Pleasant, Franklin, Oak Creek, Greendale and South Milwaukee, which are similar communities based on population.
Calls for service in Pleasant Prairie have increased by 7.5% since 2012.
"Where we're trying to get to is to make sure we're adequately staffed for not only the increase calls for service that come in from the public, but that we are also able to maintain and grow our 'self-initiated' work, which is really where the public ends up seeing us," Smetana said. "That's a big part of why it's a safe community.
"The additional time we can spend in the neighborhoods, on traffic enforcement in high-accident or high-injury areas, on investigations (is important)."
Smetana added that investigations have changed in recent years. Nearly all parts of police work now contain some kind of digital piece to it, and with that, someone has to go through those documents as well.
"Cases have become much more complex, especially the more serious cases," Smetana said. "We find ourselves kind of in a quandary of taking the time to do those properly and not letting anything slip through the cracks, but also maintaining what the standard of police services is in the village. That's been established by over 50 years of existence."
Fire Department staffing
The Fire Department currently has 27 full-time employees, including "firemedics," who serve as both a firefighter and a paramedic, along with the chief, two chief officers and one administrative person.
Those 27 employees split three 24-hour shifts, with three to five working together at any given time, the study states. Pleasant Prairie has 0.8 employees per square mile, which is the lowest in the area when compared to Caledonia, Franklin, Oak Creek, Mount Pleasant and South Milwaukee.
In 2010, the Fire Department responded to 1,812 calls for service, compared to 2,945 in 2019, an increase of 62%, the study states.
"We're a lot busier than we used to be," Roepke said. "We've looked at all the different staffing options. Historically, in our past, we've had paid on-call, paid on-premise staff, we've had interns. We've done a lot of those different iterations of how can we bring staff in at a minimal cost."
Roepke said the paid on-call staffing is more difficult today because of the change in demographics within the village, to go with the increased level of training necessary to provide the required services.
"Our training requirements and our skill sets have changed," Roepke said. "People can't just do this casually. ... We are now an organization that requires training. ... Our world has changed since 1982 (when I started). We've grown."