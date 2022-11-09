Pleasant Prairie's annual Run with the Turkeys event returns

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Members of the community are invited to participate in the annual Run with the Turkeys event, along the shores of Lake Andrea Saturday morning, Nov. 12.

The event is open to people of all ages and abilities, begins at 9 a.m., with pre-race registration taking place at 8 a.m. at the Donald Wruck Beach Pavilion.

Race day registration and packet pick-up begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The registration fee for the event is $30. Pre-registration is currently underway at the RecPlex, 9900 Terwall Terrace, or online at runreg.com/runwiththeturkeys5k.

Event signup includes an event t-shirt and post-race refreshments. Overall and age group winners will be presented with awards.

“We’d love for the community to come out and celebrate family and good health with us on Saturday. The race is a low-key, yet active way for families to engage in a healthy outdoor activity this fall,” said Sandy Wiedmeyer, Village of Pleasant Prairie operations superintendent. “Families in past years have had a lot of fun, and the sense of accomplishment after participating is amazing.”

More information about the Run with the Turkeys 5K walk and run is available at the RecPlex, online at RecPlexOnline.com under the Triathlons & Events tab, by calling 262-925-6742 or via email at raceinfo@plprairie.com.