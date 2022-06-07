Pleasant Prairie's History Museum prepares to "Tee Off to Summer"

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — As summer rolls in, the Pleasant Prairie History Museum is emphasizing new exhibits and inviting the community to “Tee Off to Summer” in support of preserving local history.

The museum, located in the historic 1927 Dublin Schoolhouse at 2875 116th St., will host a summer fundraiser on Tuesday, June 21, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Pineway Golf Co., directly down the street from the museum.

Founded in 2010, the Pleasant Prairie Historical Society is focused on the preservation of Pleasant Prairie’s history and artifacts. It relies almost completely on volunteers, fundraising and donations to support its operations.

This year, museum curator Kate Bennett and others involved are hoping their “Tee Off to Summer” fundraiser event can help them continue their mission of preserving small town history.

“Pleasant Prairie has gone through so much change over the years” said Bennett, who has been working as the curator at the museum for over four years and has played a pivotal role in developing current exhibits. “For people who have lived here for many years and have witnessed all the changes take place, the museum serves as a comfort. It brings people peace of mind to see that we are preserving the Pleasant Prairie they knew before, and will continue to preserve our history as it comes.”

The “Tee Off to Summer” event will feature food, beer and wine, hourly golf contests, and a cork pull-style fundraiser will be available, with adults and children of all ages welcome to attend. Golf clubs will also be provided to all participants.

“Fundraisers really help us create new exhibits. We are hoping that, if this event goes really well, we can put together a nice new exhibit for visitors and purchase more archival grade materials to house our collections” Bennett said.

Tying the “Tee Off to Summer’’ theme to the museum’s collection is an exhibit about the history of Jack Thomsen, a PGA golf pro and former owner of what is now Pineway Golf Co., previously Transcendental Golf.

“Thomsen was very passionate about teaching golf, but also very interested in Eastern religions focused around meditation. He would incorporate his appreciation of these philosophies into his golf game, and was all around a truly fascinating individual” said Bennett.

Both adult and youth entry tickets to the “Tee Off to Summer” fundraiser will include one free beverage and a set number of event tickets — which can be used to participate in any golf contest, mini golfing, or driving golf balls. Additional event tickets will be available for purchase as well.

Captain Mike’s Galley food truck and Nothing Bundt Cakes are both scheduled to be in attendance, and popcorn will be provided to all attendees free of charge.

“Local museums help us feel connected to the past, which helps us come to terms with the ways in which our present will affect the future,” Bennett said. “It’s a benefit for society to preserve history and to have it readily available to be consumed.”

