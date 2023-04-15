A new face is coming to the Pleasant Prairie Village Board, with political newcomer James Kremer set to attend his first board meeting later this month.

Kremer, who was elected to a two-year term on April 4, spoke with the Kenosha News about his background, reasons for running and goals moving forward.

A Wisconsin native, Kremer grew up in Milwaukee. He and his family moved around the country because of Kremer’s work, living in the Chicago area for 15 years. With his children grown and moved out, he and his wife decided to move back to Wisconsin, joining the Pleasant Prairie community seven and a half years ago.

His background is in business consulting, and Kremer spent more than a decade working for a global accounting, audit and consulting firm.

According to Kremer, his reasons for running were one part principle and one part concern over the village’s future.

Local government elections tend to see “the same people running again and again, often unopposed,” Kremer said. Of the three seats that went up for election in Pleasant Prairie on April 4, two were unopposed. Kremer said he felt it was important people “stepped up and took a turn.”

“I respect people that go into public office,” Kremer said, “Whether they’re doing it for the first time or they’ve been there for 30 year.”

He was also driven by the village’s “aggressive” growth agenda.

“I think growth in general is good,” Kremer said. “But I have some concern over the density of some of the growth proposals that are out there, both from a residential and commercial perspective.”

Kremer said he wants to take a closer look into whether future developments are in the best interest of Pleasant Prairie. While the village had a “pretty well-deserved reputation for being well run,” Kremer wants to give future initiatives a more skeptical eye.

“Is it in the benefit of the residents of Pleasant Prairie?” Kremer said. “We have to spend smart and in the right areas.”

He also noted the importance of oversight in local government, “making sure residents are made aware of what’s going on” in the village’s departments and with the trustees.

“The best medicine is sunshine and transparency,” Kremer said.

Kremer said his first board meeting will be on April 24. He looks forward to joining the Village Board, and thanked the residents who had supported him.

“I’m thankful for the confidence that they placed in me as a first-time candidate,” Kremer said. “I spent a lot of time after I decided to run trying to meet a lot of folks.”

After learning about both residents’ concerns and what they liked about the village, Kremer said he felt prepared to represent their views going forward.

Many of the board members have long careers, both as trustees and in politics and government in general, and Kremer said he hopes to benefit from their knowledge. He said he also plans to spend time with department heads as well as employees to understand their perspectives.

“I can’t wait to work with all of them,” Kremer said. “For the most part everybody has been very welcoming.”

Saying goodbye

During last week’s meeting, Village Board members praised outgoing longtime trustee Kristopher Keckler for his efforts during nine years on the board.

Village President John Steinbrink said Keckler had a thorough understanding of local government from the beginning.

“It’s kind of a president’s dream to have a trustee come on board with that much knowledge and understanding and basically hit the ground running,” Steinbrink said. “You’re going to be missed.”

Steinbrink thanked Keckler for his work on the past police and fire referendum calling it decisive in the community.

“It’s been a real pleasure. Kris is a really intelligent, smart person,” Trustee Mike Pollocoff said. “A lot of people don’t realize we had somebody on our board that really had a big picture understanding of how things are.”

Pollocoff encouraged Keckler to run again.

“I hope he considers coming back and taking another shot at it,” Pollocoff said. “Democracies love a rerun.”

Although no longer a village trustee, Keckler will continue to serve as a member of the Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission.

“I still plan on participating in the community,” Keckler said. “I’ve got plenty of things to do.”

He thanked his fellow board members and the village staff.

“I thoroughly enjoyed working with a very collaborative governance body,” Keckler said. “In nine years, it’s been unanimous for every vote expect one.”

He attributed the low conflict rate to the staff’s behind-the-scenes work putting together projects and proposals.

Keckler has a positive view of Pleasant Prairie’s future.

“The village is moving in a great direction. I’m certainly looking forward to the next 10, 20 years,” Keckler said.