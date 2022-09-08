 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pleasant Prairie's Safety Day is Sept. 10

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Pleasant Prairie Fire & Rescue Department hosts its annual "Safety Day in the Prairie" event Saturday, Sept. 10, at Fire Station No.1, 3801 Springbrook Road.

The event features emergency response vehicles, live demonstrations and safety presentations for families.

The free event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The department’s 100-foot aerial platform fire truck and other emergency vehicles will be displayed, including the Flight for Life helicopter.

Free refreshments will be available throughout the day.

Also at the event: Fire station tours; demonstrations at the Safety House (showing what to do in case of a fire) and Pleasant Prairie Police Department K9 demonstrations.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'Doomsday Glacier' could raise sea levels by several feet, scientists say

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert