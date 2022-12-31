Plunge (or drum) into 2023 in Kenosha at the lakeshore at Simmons Island Sunday

In Kenosha, you can plunge, drum or hike your way into the new year.
Local events on New Year’s Day include:
Polar Bear Plunge off Simmons Island, 11 a.m. Sunday: It’s a simple concept: A crowd of brave (or foolhardy) folks meet at Simmons Island Beach and greet the new year by running into the frigid waters of Lake Michigan.
Dan Vaccaro organized the event for decades before his son, Brian, took charge. Both men make sure there are divers on hand from the Scout Leaders Rescue Squad for safety each year.
As few as a dozen and as many as several hundred people have turned out each year.
With the forecast favorable for “swimming” on Jan. 1 in Kenosha — cloudy, with a high temperature near 45 degrees and light winds — expect a big crowd.
The New Year’s Day event in Kenosha — and in cold climates all around the world — is a tradition with no deeper meaning than starting the year with a dare.
If you’re planning on jumping into the lake Sunday, be at Simmons Island Beach, 5001 Fourth Ave., about 10:30 a.m. It’s free to take part, but local plungers are asked to bring a donation for the the Scout Leaders Rescue Squad.
Community Drum Circle at Southport Park Beach House, noon Sunday: Heather Poyner of Rhythm in the Round has organized the lakeside event since 2002. The free event takes place outside the historic beach house, at 78th Street and First Avenue.
All ages are welcome “to create improvised, lightly facilitated drum songs celebrating the start of a new year.”
Participants can play any handheld instrument — whether it be a traditional djembe or a humble bucket with a stick.
“There’s no wrong way to participate,” Poyner said. Everyone is invited to join in, regardless of musical training or talent.
The event can last a few minutes or as long as an hour, depending on the weather.
The group meets “at whichever side of the Beach House is the least windy, playing as long as weather permits,” Poyner said.
The drum circle can take place anywhere near the Southport Park Beach House, so “look for us because we could be somewhere you can’t see us,” she added.
“It’s all about starting a new year in a positive way.”
First Hike at Bong State Recreation Area, 1 p.m. Sunday: The traditional First Day Hike steps off on New Year’s Day in Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road.
Everyone is invited to join the guided hike (on the Green or Blue Trail) led by the Bong Naturalist Association.
Participants should meet at the Visitor Center. Dogs are allowed with a maximum 8-foot leash.
After time on the trail, participants can enjoy a warming fire at Shelter 1.
The hike is free, but a valid state park admission sticker is required to enter Bong. For more information, go to
facebook.com/bongnaturalistassociation.
Photos: Splash and Dash Polar Bear Plunge through the years
Splash and Dash Polar Bear Plunge, 1999
Adventurous souls run into the frigid water of Lake Michigan during the ninth annual Polar Bears Splash & Dash Friday, Jan. 1, 1999 at North Beach Park in Racine.
JIM SLOSIAREK
Splash and Dash Polar Bear Plunge, 1999
Catherine Hilgers, right, of Bad Axe, MI., and others dash out of the frigid water of Lake Michigan during the ninth annual Polar Bears Splash & Dash Friday, Jan. 1, 1999 at North Beach Park in Racine.
JIM SLOSIAREK
Splash and Dash Polar Bear Plunge, 1999
Racine firefighter John Conyn reacts after taking a plunge in the frigid water of Lake Michigan during the ninth annual Polar Bears Splash & Dash Friday, Jan. 1, 1999 at North Beach Park in Racine. Conyn said about 25-30 daring individuals took the challenge.
JIM SLOSIAREK
Splash and Dash Polar Bear Plunge, 2003
Two men shout as they walk out of the water after dashing into Lake Michigan at North Beach during the 13th annual splash and dash polar bear plunge, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2003.
RON KUENSTLER
Splash and Dash Polar Bear Plunge, 2003
Men and women dash into Lake Michigan at North Beach during the 13th annual splash and dash polar bear plunge, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2003. (AP Photo/ The Journal Times, Ron Kuenstler)
RON KUENSTLER
Splash and Dash Polar Bear Plunge, 2004
Kevin Stephens, far right, red bandana, along with over one hundred others, dash into Lake Michigan at North Beach during the 14th annual splash and dash polar bear plunge, Thursday Jan. 1, 2004.
RON KUENSTLER
Splash and Dash Polar Bear Plunge, 2004
Terry Herlihy makes his way into the cold waters of Lake Michigan at North Beachduring the 14th annual splash and dash polar bear plunge, Thursday Jan. 1, 2004.
RON KUENSTLER
Splash and Dash Polar Bear Plunge, 2004
Racine firefighter John Conyn tests the water before people dash into Lake Michigan at North Beach during the annual splash and dash polar bear plunge, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2004.
RON KUENSTLER
Splash and Dash Polar Bear Plunge, 2006
Participants of the 16th annual Splash and Dash brave the cold waters of Lake Michigan at North Beach in Racine, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2006. J
Jim Bovin for the Journal Times.
Splash and Dash Polar Bear Plunge, 2006
The shock on the swimmers faces indicates how cold Lake Michigan is after they head back to shore during the 16th annual Splash and Dash at North Beach in Racine, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2006.
Jim Bovin for the Journal Times
Splash and Dash Polar Bear Plunge, 2006
Participants of the 16th annual Splash and Dash brave the cold waters of Lake Michigan at North Beach in Racine, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2006.
Jim Bovin for the Journal Times.
Splash and Dash Polar Bear Plunge, 2007
Swimmers run into Lake Michigan from North Beach, during the 2007 Polar Bear Plunge in Racine, Monday, Jan. 1, 2007.
Jim Bovin for the Journal Times
Splash and Dash Polar Bear Plunge, 2007
The 2007 Polar Bear Plunge into Lake Michigan from North Beach, may have been a little too cold by the reaction of this swimmer, in Racine, Monday, Jan. 1, 2007. Jim Bovin for the Journal Times.
Jim Bovin for the Journal Times
Splash and Dash Polar Bear Plunge, 2008
An estimated 200 people ran into ice-cold Lake Michigan at North Beach in Racine, Wis.,during the 18th annual Splash 'N Dash "polar bear" plunge, Tuesday Jan. 1, 2008.
Mark Hertzberg
Splash and Dash Polar Bear Plunge, 2010
John Conyn shouts directions to participants of the Splash and Dash Polar Plunge Friday, Jan. 1, 2010, as they prepare to take part in the plunge at North Beach on New Years Day.
Gregory Shaver
Splash and Dash Polar Bear Plunge, 2010
People watch as Jamie Hayek, Racine, prepares to plunge into Lake Michigan Friday, Jan. 1, 2010, as she takes part in the Splash and Dash Polar Plunge at North Beach on New Years Day. This was Hayek's sixth plunge.
Gregory Shaver
Splash and Dash Polar Bear Plunge, 2010
People run through the snow and ice towards Lake Michigan on Friday, Jan. 1, 2010, as they take part in the Splash and Dash Polar Plunge at North Beach on New Years Day.
Gregory Shaver
Splash and Dash Polar Bear Plunge, 2010
People jump into Lake Michigan Friday, Jan. 1, 2010, as they take part in the Splash and Dash Polar Plunge at North Beach on New Years Day.
Gregory Shaver
Splash and Dash Polar Bear Plunge, 2010
People run into Lake Michigan Friday, Jan. 1, 2010, as they take part in the Splash and Dash Polar Plunge at North Beach on New Years Day.
Gregory Shaver
Splash and Dash Polar Bear Plunge, 2010
A girl reacts to the cold water Friday, Jan. 1, 2010, as she takes part in the Splash and Dash Polar Plunge at North Beach on New Years Day.
Gregory Shaver
Splash and Dash Polar Bear Plunge, 2010
A girl is helped out of Lake Michigan by volunteers Friday, Jan. 1, 2010, after taking part in the Splash and Dash Polar Plunge at North Beach on New Years Day.
Gregory Shaver
Splash and Dash Polar Bear Plunge, 2010
Justin Smith wraps himself in a towel Friday, Jan. 1, 2010, after taking part in the Splash and Dash Polar Plunge at North Beach on New Years Day.
gshaver@journaltimes.com
Staff Photographer
Splash and Dash Polar Bear Plunge, 2010
Girls react to the cold water Friday, Jan. 1, 2010, as they take part in the Splash and Dash Polar Plunge at North Beach on New Years Day.
Gregory Shaver
Splash and Dash Polar Bear Plunge, 2010
People run into Lake Michigan Friday, Jan. 1, 2010, as they take part in the Splash and Dash Polar Plunge at North Beach on New Years Day.
Gregory Shaver
Splash and Dash Polar Bear Plunge, 2010
A man celebrates his dunking in Lake Michigan on Friday, Jan. 1, 2010, as he takes part in the Splash and Dash Polar Plunge at North Beach on New Years Day.
Gregory Shaver
Splash and Dash Polar Bear Plunge, 2013
The temperature was 16 degrees in Racine Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2013, for the annual Splash and Dash Polar Plunge at North Beach. The event was held to benefit the Racine County Food Bank, Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization and also raise money for scholarships to be given through Kiwanis International. The number of participants was not immediately available Tuesday.
mburke@journaltimes.com Buy this photo at jtreprints.com
Splash and Dash Polar Bear Plunge, 2013
The temperature was 16 degrees in Racine Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2013, for the annual Splash and Dash Polar Plunge at North Beach. The event was held to benefit the Racine County Food Bank, Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization and also raise money for scholarships to be given through Kiwanis International. The number of participants was not immediately available Tuesday.
mburke@journaltimes.com Buy this photo at jtreprints.com
Splash and Dash Polar Bear Plunge, 2013
The temperature was 16 degrees in Racine Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2013, for the annual Splash and Dash Polar Plunge at North Beach. The event was held to benefit the Racine County Food Bank, Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization and also raise money for scholarships to be given through Kiwanis International. The number of participants was not immediately available Tuesday.
mburke@journaltimes.com Buy this photo at jtreprints.com
Splash and Dash Polar Bear Plunge, 2013
The temperature was 16 degrees in Racine Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2013, for the annual Splash and Dash Polar Plunge at North Beach. The event was held to benefit the Racine County Food Bank, Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization and also raise money for scholarships to be given through Kiwanis International. The number of participants was not immediately available Tuesday.
mburke@journaltimes.com Buy this photo at jtreprints.com
Splash and Dash Polar Bear Plunge, 2013
The temperature was 16 degrees in Racine Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2013, for the annual Splash and Dash Polar Plunge at North Beach. The event was held to benefit the Racine County Food Bank, Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization and also raise money for scholarships to be given through Kiwanis International. The number of participants was not immediately available Tuesday.
mburke@journaltimes.com Buy this photo at jtreprints.com
Splash and Dash Polar Bear Plunge, 2013
The temperature was 16 degrees in Racine Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2013, for the annual Splash and Dash Polar Plunge at North Beach. The event was held to benefit the Racine County Food Bank, Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization and also raise money for scholarships to be given through Kiwanis International. The number of participants was not immediately available Tuesday.
mburke@journaltimes.com Buy this photo at jtreprints.com
Splash and Dash Polar Jump 2014
John Conyn, one of the eight firefighters who started the fundraising Splash and Dash, poses for a photograph at the edge of Lake Michigan Wednesday, January 1, 2014, at North Beach after Racine's annual Splash and Dash Polar Bear Plunge was cancelled for only the second time in its 24 year history.
gregory.shaver@journaltimes.com Buy this photo at jtreprints.com
Gregory Shaver
Splash and Dash Polar Jump 2014
John Conyn, right, one of the eight firefighters who started the fundraising Splash and Dash, and Randy Treu strip down at the edge of Lake Michigan at the scheduled time for Racine's annual Splash and Dash Polar Bear Plunge Wednesday, January 1, 2014, at North Beach. The plunge was cancelled for only the second time in its 24 year history.
gregory.shaver@journaltimes.com Buy this photo at jtreprints.com
Gregory Shaver
Splash and Dash Polar Jump 2014
John Conyn, right, one of the eight firefighters who started the fundraising Splash and Dash, and Randy Treu pose at the edge of Lake Michigan at the scheduled time for Racine's annual Splash and Dash Polar Bear Plunge Wednesday, January 1, 2014, at North Beach. The plunge was cancelled for only the second time in its 24 year history.
gregory.shaver@journaltimes.com Buy this photo at jtreprints.com
Gregory Shaver
Splash and Dash Polar Jump 2014
Randy Treu stands at the edge of Lake Michigan as he waits for the noon scheduled start time for Racine's annual Splash and Dash Polar Bear Plunge Wednesday, January 1, 2014, at North Beach. The plunge was cancelled for only the second time in its 24 year history.
gregory.shaver@journaltimes.com Buy this photo at jtreprints.com
Gregory Shaver
Splash and Dash Polar Jump 2014
John Conyn, right,
one of the eight firefighters who started the fundraising Splash and Dash, and Randy Treu pose at the edge of Lake Michigan at the scheduled time for Racine's annual Splash and Dash Polar Bear Plunge on Jan. 1, 2014, at North Beach.
GREGORY SHAVER, Journal Times file photo
Splash and Dash Polar Plunge, 2015
A woman feels the effect of 33-degree Lake Michigan water on Thursday during the annual Splash and Dash Polar Plunge held at North Beach. The Splash and Dash, which started in 1990, has raised over $20,000 in each of the last three years to benefit the Racine County Food Bank and HALO.
SCOTT ANDERSON,
Splash and Dash Polar Plunge, 2015
Ed and Joan Simon climb out of Lake Michigan on Thursday during the annual Splash and Dash Polar Plunge held at North Beach. The Splash and Dash, which started in 1990, has raised over $20,000 in each of the last three years to benefit the Racine County Food Bank and HALO.
SCOTT ANDERSON,
Splash and Dash Polar Plunge, 2015
People run in and also climb out of Lake Michigan on Thursday during the annual Splash and Dash Polar Plunge held at North Beach. The Splash and Dash, which started in 1990, has raised over $20,000 in each of the last three years to benefit the Racine County Food Bank and HALO.
SCOTT ANDERSON,
Splash and Dash Polar Plunge, 2015
People wade into and also climb out of Lake Michigan on Thursday during the annual Splash and Dash Polar Plunge held at North Beach. The Splash and Dash, which started in 1990, has raised over $20,000 in each of the last three years to benefit the Racine County Food Bank and HALO.
SCOTT ANDERSON,
Splash and Dash Polar Plunge, 2015
Leila Fitchett runs through the 33-degree water of Lake Michigan on Thursday during the annual Splash and Dash Polar Plunge held at North Beach. The Splash and Dash, which started in 1990, has raised over $20,000 in each of the last three years to benefit the Racine County Food Bank and HALO.
SCOTT ANDERSON,
Splash and Dash Polar Plunge, 2015
Tina Lyons and Leila Fitchett shiver on North Beach as the countdown begins to enter Lake Michigan on Thursday during the annual Splash and Dash Polar Plunge held at North Beach. The Splash and Dash, which started in 1990, has raised over $20,000 in each of the last three years to benefit the Racine County Food Bank and HALO.
SCOTT ANDERSON,
Splash and Dash Polar Plunge, 2015
Warm clothing and blankets are essential after a trek into Lake Michigan on Thursday during the annual Splash and Dash Polar Plunge held at North Beach. The Splash and Dash, which started in 1990, has raised over $20,000 in each of the last three years to benefit the Racine County Food Bank and HALO.
SCOTT ANDERSON,
Splash and Dash Polar Plunge, 2015
Stephanie Norton and Jessica Boutell walk out of Lake Michigan on Thursday during the annual Splash and Dash Polar Plunge held at North Beach. The Splash and Dash, which started in 1990, has raised over $20,000 in each of the last three years to benefit the Racine County Food Bank and HALO.
SCOTT ANDERSON,
Splash and Dash Polar Plunge, 2015
People celebrate the new year in Lake Michigan on Thursday during the annual Splash and Dash Polar Plunge held at North Beach. The Splash and Dash, which started in 1990, has raised over $20,000 in each of the last three years to benefit the Racine County Food Bank and HALO.
SCOTT ANDERSON,
Splash and Dash Polar Plunge, 2015
People run back to shore from Lake Michigan on Thursday during the annual Splash and Dash Polar Plunge held at North Beach. The Splash and Dash, which started in 1990, has raised over $20,000 in each of the last three years to benefit the Racine County Food Bank and HALO.
SCOTT ANDERSON,
Splash and Dash, Jan. 1, 2016
Participants in the 2016 Splash and Dash fundraiser, held at noon on New Year's Day at North Beach, are shown coming out of Lake Michigan. Event organizer Jason Greenwood said an estimated 200-plus "jumpers" participated and there were about 500 people, total, on the beach for the event.
MICHAEL BURKE, Journal Times file photo
Splash and Dash, Jan. 1, 2016
Participants return to the beach after taking part in the 2016 Splash and Dash Polar Plunge on Jan. 1, 2016. Event organizer Jason Greenwood said they estimated having more than 200 "jumpers" and about 500 people, total, on the beach.
Journal Times file photo by MICHAEL BURKE,
Splash and Dash 2017
Participants in Splash and Dash 2017 make their way into and out of Lake Michigan on New Year's Day.
PATRICK LEARY, Journal Times file photo
Splash and Dash 2017
Splash and Dash is a fund- and food-raising event that benefits community organizations, including the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization, Racine County Food Bank, St. Luke's Hospitality Center and the Kiwanis Foundation.
