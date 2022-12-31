Plunge (or drum) into 2023 in Kenosha at the lakeshore at Simmons Island Sunday

In Kenosha, you can plunge, drum or hike your way into the new year.

Local events on New Year’s Day include:

Polar Bear Plunge off Simmons Island, 11 a.m. Sunday: It’s a simple concept: A crowd of brave (or foolhardy) folks meet at Simmons Island Beach and greet the new year by running into the frigid waters of Lake Michigan.

Dan Vaccaro organized the event for decades before his son, Brian, took charge. Both men make sure there are divers on hand from the Scout Leaders Rescue Squad for safety each year.

As few as a dozen and as many as several hundred people have turned out each year.

With the forecast favorable for “swimming” on Jan. 1 in Kenosha — cloudy, with a high temperature near 45 degrees and light winds — expect a big crowd.

The New Year’s Day event in Kenosha — and in cold climates all around the world — is a tradition with no deeper meaning than starting the year with a dare.

If you’re planning on jumping into the lake Sunday, be at Simmons Island Beach, 5001 Fourth Ave., about 10:30 a.m. It’s free to take part, but local plungers are asked to bring a donation for the the Scout Leaders Rescue Squad.

Community Drum Circle at Southport Park Beach House, noon Sunday: Heather Poyner of Rhythm in the Round has organized the lakeside event since 2002. The free event takes place outside the historic beach house, at 78th Street and First Avenue.

All ages are welcome “to create improvised, lightly facilitated drum songs celebrating the start of a new year.”

Participants can play any handheld instrument — whether it be a traditional djembe or a humble bucket with a stick.

“There’s no wrong way to participate,” Poyner said. Everyone is invited to join in, regardless of musical training or talent.

The event can last a few minutes or as long as an hour, depending on the weather.

The group meets “at whichever side of the Beach House is the least windy, playing as long as weather permits,” Poyner said.

The drum circle can take place anywhere near the Southport Park Beach House, so “look for us because we could be somewhere you can’t see us,” she added.

“It’s all about starting a new year in a positive way.”

First Hike at Bong State Recreation Area, 1 p.m. Sunday: The traditional First Day Hike steps off on New Year’s Day in Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road.

Everyone is invited to join the guided hike (on the Green or Blue Trail) led by the Bong Naturalist Association.

Participants should meet at the Visitor Center. Dogs are allowed with a maximum 8-foot leash.

After time on the trail, participants can enjoy a warming fire at Shelter 1.

The hike is free, but a valid state park admission sticker is required to enter Bong. For more information, go to facebook.com/bongnaturalistassociation.

