Pobloski leads tight field after first night of Senior Men's finals in Match Game Bowling Tournament

The Senior Men's Division of the 57th annual Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament is headed for a tight finish.
Gene Pobloski rose to the top of the leaderboard Monday at Sheridan Lanes after the first night of the Senior Men's finals, but the top six are all within a 156-point spread of each other, so it could be anybody's title going into Thursday's second night of the Senior Men's finals.
Pobloski fired an eight-game block of 1,888 and had a match record of 7-1 on Monday to top the 16-bowler field with 498 points. In all divisions, bowlers are awarded 30 points for each match victory and gain one point for each pin over 200 in each game. They also lose a point for each pin under 200.
Pobloski — who finished fifth in the Senior Men's Division the last time the tournament was held, in 2019 — came on strong at the end of the night Monday, as he closed with a 3-0 record and a series of 758 over his last three matches.
But Pobloski's lead is a narrow one.
Just 11 points behind Pobloski in second place with 487 is John Brooks, who led the field Monday with a total pinfall of 1,907 and fashioned a 6-2 match record. The high point of Brooks' night came in the middle, when he fired a 258 in his fourth game and a 269 in his fifth, both wins.
Duane Murawski, meanwhile, is just 66 points off the lead in third place with 432. He totaled 1,822 pins and a match record of 7-1. Murawski's high game was a 254 in his eighth and final match.
Dave Sjuggerud finds himself once again in title contention, as his total of 379 points puts him in fourth place going into Thursday. The Senior Men's runner-up the last two times the tournament has been held, Sjuggerud knocked over 1,844 pins and had a match record of 4-3-1 on Monday. He tied Rich Beltoya, the three-time defending Senior Men's champion, with a 236 in their first match of the night.
In fifth place after Monday is Steve Wittkowske, who totaled 1,810 pins and a 5-3 match record for 360 points. Matt Zagar is also within striking distance in sixth place, as he knocked over 1,822 pins and had a match record of 4-4 for 342 points.
Beltoya, meanwhile, finds himself with a lot of work to do if he's to capture a fourth straight Senior Men's title after struggling near the end of the night Monday with a 188 in his sixth game and a 184 in his seventh, both losses. Beltoya finished with a pinfall of 1,764 and a match record of 3-4-1 for 269 points, which puts him in ninth place, 229 points behind Pobloski.
The tournament continues tonight at Sheridan with the first night of the Men's Division finals. Riley Smith topped the 16-bowler Men's field after qualifying last week, followed by Joe Meier, Ryan Zagar, defending and four-time champion Ben Betchkal and 2018 champion Kyle Zagar.
The first champions, meanwhile, will be crowned Wednesday night, as the Women's Division and Super Senior Men's Division hold their second night of finals. Kim Koch leads the Women's Division, while Gary Lovely holds the Senior Men's Division lead.
Bowling begins at 6:30 each night.
57th Annual Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament
At Sheridan Lanes
FINALS
Through Monday
SUPER SENIOR MEN'S DIVISION
THROUGH MONDAY; FINALS CONCLUDE THURSDAY
Bowler Games Pinfall Record Pts.
1. Gene Pobloski 216-248-217-214-235-262-279-217 1,888 7-1 498
2. John Brooks 224-267-202-258-269-211-238-238 1,907 6-2 487
3. Duane Murawski 247-224-236-208-240-201-212-254 1,822 7-1 432
4. Dave Sjuggerud 236-202-236-258-236-228-234-214 1,844 4-3-1 379
5. Steve Wittkowske 184-206-227-246-207-203-279-258 1,810 5-3 360
6. Matt Zagar 193-243-228-191-227-248-234-258 1,822 4-4 342
7. Dave Wildman 204-259-231-210-194-219-257-221 1,795 3-5 285
8. Kurt Phillips 228-211-224-236-235-202-233-190 1,759 4-4 279
9. Rich Beltoya 236-236-200-247-246-188-184-227 1,764 3-4-1 269
10. Brian Nikolai 184-258-245-224-203-216-235-193 1,748 4-4 268
11. Rich Larsen 223-245-181-215-246-214-229-194 1,747 4-4 267
12. Ken Woods 165-190-259-213-238-233-222-212 1,732 3-5 222
13. John Peterson 236-221-195-184-246-192-269-177 1,720 2-6 180
14. Dan Reynolds 194-245-227-173-184-200-216-223 1,662 3-5 152
15. Dale Cramer 198-246-200-214-214-204-193-172 1,641 3-5 131
16. Joe Rimkus 237-175-194-233-204-198-213-226 1,680 1-7 110
WOMEN’S DIVISION
THROUGH SUNDAY; FINALS CONCLUDE WEDNESDAY
Bowler Games Pinfall Record Pts.
1. Kim Koch 249-300-188-217-239-239 1,429 4-2 349
2. Sarah McQuestion 253-223-219-217-246-216 1,374 5-1 324
3. Sarah Pobloski 205-239-244-225-217-223 1,353 5-1 303
4. Courtney Wolf 205-238-227-227-235-236 1,358 4-2 278
5. Allie Hedges 300-224-211-193-212-248 1,388 3-3 278
6. Sharon Schulz 225-267-216-214-218-216 1,356 3-3 246
7. Angela Hanna 173-249-217-214-279-245 1,377 2-4 237
8. Lori Exner 193-214-236-227-238-217 1,325 3-3 215
9. Sommerlee Vasey 244-211-205-205-221-215 1,301 3-3 191
10. Tracy Beltoya 277-210-198-178-258-185 1,306 2-4 166
11. Lisa Hessefort 199-273-222-200-233-226;1,353 2-4 113
12. Ashley Pobloski 214-190-179-194-224-223 1,224;0-6;24
SUPER SENIOR MEN’S DIVISION
THROUGH SUNDAY; FINALS CONCLUDE WEDNESDAY
Bowler Games Pinfall Record Pts.
1. Gary Lovely 208-226-255-257-222 1,178 2-3 238
2. Jerry Elsen 196-200-218-237-223 1,074 5-0 224
3. Jim Gentile 257-232-171-224-208 1,092 3-2 182
4. Rock Flocker 212-180-206-211-217 1,026 5-0 176
5. Gary Wolf 218-245-229-215-200 1,107 2-3 167
6. Tim Ruelle 185-224-192-236-227 1,064 3-2 154
7. Frank Haselwander 213-200-183-172-203 971 2-3 31
8. Mike Lemke 196-152-231-161-190 930 2-3 (minus)-10
9. Lonnie McCrossen 145-174-234-191-194 938 1-4 (minus)-32
10. Mel Apilado 175-175-201-203-183 937 0-5 (minus)-63
MEN’S DIVISION (8 GAMES)
TOP 16 QUALIFY
THROUGH QUALIFYING; FINALS ARE TUESDAY AND FRIDAY
1. Riley Smith 1,977; 2. Joe Meier 1,959; 3. Ryan Zagar 1,954; 4. Ben Betchkal 1,947; 5. Kyle Zagar 1,947; 6. Josh Johnson 1,920; 7. Lennie Boresch Jr. 1,911; 8. Zach Sasser 1,905; 9. Mikey Hill 1,903; 10. Brandon Quinonez 1,892; 11. Billy Harris 1,888; 12. Jacob Boresch 1,866; 13. Dave Sjuggerud 1,844; 14. Ethan Linderman 1,843; 15. Nick DeCesaro 1,839; 16. Justin Smith 1,823.