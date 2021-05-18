Pobloski leads tight field after first night of Senior Men's finals in Match Game Bowling Tournament

The Senior Men's Division of the 57th annual Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament is headed for a tight finish.

Gene Pobloski rose to the top of the leaderboard Monday at Sheridan Lanes after the first night of the Senior Men's finals, but the top six are all within a 156-point spread of each other, so it could be anybody's title going into Thursday's second night of the Senior Men's finals.

Pobloski fired an eight-game block of 1,888 and had a match record of 7-1 on Monday to top the 16-bowler field with 498 points. In all divisions, bowlers are awarded 30 points for each match victory and gain one point for each pin over 200 in each game. They also lose a point for each pin under 200.

Pobloski — who finished fifth in the Senior Men's Division the last time the tournament was held, in 2019 — came on strong at the end of the night Monday, as he closed with a 3-0 record and a series of 758 over his last three matches.

But Pobloski's lead is a narrow one.

Just 11 points behind Pobloski in second place with 487 is John Brooks, who led the field Monday with a total pinfall of 1,907 and fashioned a 6-2 match record. The high point of Brooks' night came in the middle, when he fired a 258 in his fourth game and a 269 in his fifth, both wins.