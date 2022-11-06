Pokémon Community Day is Nov. 12 at Pringle Nature Center

BRISTOL -- Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., is hosting a "Pokémon Community Day" on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Participants can meet other local Pokémon trainers, participate in activities at the nature center, and hunt for Pokémon hidden along Bristol Woods trails.
The event is suitable for children and adults alike, whether you play Pokémon Go or not. It is free with no registration required.
Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more upcoming events.
