Polack ready to challenge Steil in November

While with that unit, Polack said the largest fraud in the history of Afghanistan, almost $1 billion, was uncovered. Polack had more than 40 civilian and military analysts who reported to him while in that role.

“I have a strong background in working on corruption overseas and working on stopping fraud, waste and abuse,” he said. “We’ll be bringing that to the table if elected to Congress. ... I spent 10 years in government, all of which was focused on keeping our country safe.”

From working with the past two presidents, Polack then turned his attention to law, where he was an attorney focused on public international law and investigations.

Big day ahead

As to the importance of this particular election?

From Polack’s perspective, there’s more than just his race against Steil that’s at stake.

“It’s said every cycle that this is the most important election of our lifetime, but I truly believe that this is the case,” he said. “We have the opportunity to move forward from an administration that turned a blind eye to COVID the first few months and did not put the people of this country first.