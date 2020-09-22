Polack responds to Steil's call for AG to probe Kenosha riots: "Federal law enforcement investigations are already underway"

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil today called on U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr to investigate the Kenosha riots, specifically investigating the funding and leadership structure of criminal groups.

“The violence and destruction in Kenosha was heartbreaking to witness," Steil said. "As we saw in the days that followed, many of the criminal agitators came from outside our community of Kenosha. Thanks to our federal and local law enforcement agents, the U.S. Marshals and Kenosha Police Department successfully stopped out-of-state protestors whose van was filled with fireworks, helmets, and gas masks. Criminals must be held accountable and we must look into their source of funding. I will continue working with federal, state, and local partners to prevent riots and destruction from occurring in Kenosha and other cities across the nation."

In the letter, Steil urges that “the Department of Justice (DOJ) must thoroughly investigate the funding of rioters in cities nationwide. In particular, I request that you include the recent riots in Kenosha in your ongoing investigations. I also request a full report on your findings as you learn more about how these criminal groups are funded and coordinated.”

Steil's opponent in the Nov. 3 election, Democrat Roger Polack, called on Steil to stop lying.