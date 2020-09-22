 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Polack responds to Steil's call for AG to probe Kenosha riots: "Federal law enforcement investigations are already underway"
View Comments
breaking topical alert top story

Polack responds to Steil's call for AG to probe Kenosha riots: "Federal law enforcement investigations are already underway"

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
STEIL TOWN HALL

Rep. Bryan Steil speaks during a listening session at the Somers Town Hall on Jan. 24.

 SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil today called on U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr to investigate the Kenosha riots, specifically investigating the funding and leadership structure of criminal groups.

“The violence and destruction in Kenosha was heartbreaking to witness," Steil said. "As we saw in the days that followed, many of the criminal agitators came from outside our community of Kenosha. Thanks to our federal and local law enforcement agents, the U.S. Marshals and Kenosha Police Department successfully stopped out-of-state protestors whose van was filled with fireworks, helmets, and gas masks. Criminals must be held accountable and we must look into their source of funding. I will continue working with federal, state, and local partners to prevent riots and destruction from occurring in Kenosha and other cities across the nation."

In the letter, Steil urges that “the Department of Justice (DOJ) must thoroughly investigate the funding of rioters in cities nationwide. In particular, I request that you include the recent riots in Kenosha in your ongoing investigations. I also request a full report on your findings as you learn more about how these criminal groups are funded and coordinated.”

Steil's opponent in the Nov. 3 election, Democrat Roger Polack, called on Steil to stop lying.  

“Federal law enforcement investigations are already underway in Kenosha without Steil’s sham letter to the Department of Justice, and unlike Steil, I actually have experience working with the DOJ to investigate the funding of criminal organizations—I worked closely with DOJ to investigate corruption and insurgent funding in Afghanistan,” Polack said.

View Comments
1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Understanding Racial Equity and Inclusion in Conservation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert