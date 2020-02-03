Polar vortex to return?

While sunshine and a high temperature of 49 degrees greeted local residents on Sunday, things are about to change.

Snow is in the forecast Wednesday into Thursday — 3 to 6 inches, according to AccuWeather — and there are signs that polar vortex-influenced cold could make a return later in February, according to forecasters.

Colder air that is expected to slice into the region during the first part of next week may be a sign of even more brutal Arctic air later in the month, AccuWeather said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

“We are anticipating that a strong push of Arctic air will take place into the U.S. during the second and third week of February in response to a displacement or weakening of the polar vortex during the first week of February,” AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

“No matter what, we do not see a six- to eight-week outbreak of Arctic air, which is usually what happens with a polar vortex shift, but rather seven- to 14-day cold episodes or shorter.”

A strong polar vortex keeps brutally cold air bottled up in the Arctic, but when it weakens and/or shifts, the frigid air can escape and affect the U.S., as it did in record fashion last winter.