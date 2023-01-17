Police and Fire Commission kick of the new year with new promotions

The Kenosha Police and Fire Commission oversaw a series of promotions Tuesday.

The meeting at the Kenosha Municipal Building was overflowing with friends, family and first responders to celebrate the promotions of fire and police personnel.

Firefighter promotions included: Brian Sekey from lieutenant to captain; Todd Liepzig from lieutenant to captain; Joseph Sielski from apparatus operator to lieutenant; and Andrew Belsky from firefighter to apparatus operator. All of the promotions are effective Feb. 1.

"Congratulations to all the police appointments and reappointments. I also would like to congratulate and wish a safe and rewarding career to all the new appointments," said Fire Chief Chris Bigley. "I have worked with the fire people a lot and Joey has a special place in my heart. He was my probationary firefighter, so it's interesting to see his progression."

Sielski said he is looking forward to his new role.

"I'm honored and humbled to serve the citizens of the city I love," Sielski said. "I look forward to what the future holds."

Police promotions included the reappointment of Michael Rizzo to probationary police officer, effective Jan.18, and promotion of police officer Michael Gacke to probationary detective effective Feb.1.

"Congrats to officer Gacke and your promotion. I look forward to watching him grow in his new role," said Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton. "Welcome back, officer Rizzo. He returned from a long vacation and found his way back home."

Commissioners shared their congratulations as well.

"I'd like to congratulate all the people being promoted today," said Commissioner Pam Drummond. "It's good to see you moving up and building your legacy within the departments."

The Police and Fire Commission also recognized the Police Department's 2022 perfect attendance recipients, and reviewed department reports for the month of December.