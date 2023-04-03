Kenosha Police, with assistance from Pleasant Prairie Police and Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputies apprehended a 33-year-old man Monday morning after he reported fled from a traffic stop.

According to Kenosha Police Sgt. Jeff Galley, Kenosha police first attempted to stop the man's vehicle at 8 a.m. in a convenience story parking lot at the intersection of Washington Road and Green Bay Road. The vehicle's operator was believed to be in possession of narcotics.

As squads closed in on the vehicle in the lot, a woman jumped out of the vehicle before it pulled out of the parking lot and officers engaged in a vehicle pursuit. After several turns, officers lost sight of the vehicle.

The officers later located the vehicle in the 5000 block of 45th Street. The suspect was reportedly spotted running into the wooded area in the 4400 block between 47th Avenue and 56th Avenue.

A large perimeter was established by 1st Shift Patrol with the help of Kenosha Sheriff's Department deputies. Pleasant Prairie police responded with K-9 Chase.

K-9 Chase alerted officers on a discarded sweatshirt, and then alerted again as officers spotted the suspect hiding in the thick foliage about 30 yards east of the sweatshirt. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident, but was suspected of ingesting narcotics and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Additional narcotics were reportedly located scattered around where the suspect was hiding.