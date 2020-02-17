Police arrest man for attempted homicide
Police arrest man for attempted homicide

A Kenosha man is being held on $350,000, accused of shooting a man outside a party in November.

Brian Walton, 36, was arrested Saturday. He had been wanted since Dec. 23 on a warrant for attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the criminal complaint, Walton is alleged to have shot a man in the stomach on Nov. 16 after he and the man argued at a party.

The complaint states that when the other man walked out to his car in the 6900 block of 14th Avenue, Walton was outside with another man.

The two again exchanged words, and Walton allegedly shot the man, who survived.

Walton was taken into custody by gang unit officers Saturday, according to Kenosha Police.

He is next expected in court Feb. 27 for a preliminary hearing.

