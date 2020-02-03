You are the owner of this article.
Police arrest man for choking woman

Authorities arrested a 52-year-old Kenosha man after he was accused of choking and threatening a woman at a home in the 1700 block of 45th Street Thursday night.

The man was taken into custody after the 11:36 p.m. incident, according to a Kenosha Police Department report.

Police recommended felony charges of disorderly conduct, battery and strangulation and suffocation, all involving domestic violence as a repeat offender.

According to the report, the couple had argued, and the man put his hand on the woman’s throat and threatened to shoot her.

According to the report, the woman’s breathing was partially obstructed.

Afterward, she called 911.

The man, who was arrested a short time later, said the woman was making up the story due to an issue with money, according to the report.

He was taken to the Kenosha County Jail.

