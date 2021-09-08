Police asking public for help in investigation of 24th Avenue homicide; name of victim released

Kenosha Police identified a man killed Monday in a shooting on 24th Avenue as 23-year-old Chrishon D Wright.

Wright was shot just before 7 p.m. on Labor Day outside a home on the 6300 block of 24th Avenue. According to witnesses, Wright was shot in the chest at close range in what appeared to be a targeted attack.

He collapsed on the front porch of the four-unit building, where people, including young children, had been gathered on the front lawn. Although police who arrived at the scene attempted to save Wright, he was pronounced dead after being taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The morning after the shooting, a small memorial of flowers and candles was on the porch where he had fallen and a grill tipped over in the chaos after the shooting was still on the lawn.

After the shooting, according to witnesses, the person who shot Wright got into a waiting car and drove away onto Roosevelt Road.

Kenosha Police Lt. Joseph Nosalik said Wright lived in Kenosha but had ties to several communities in northern Illinois. It is not clear if he lived at the home where he was shot or if he had been visiting there.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators.