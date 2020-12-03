Police brief: Waukegan man charged with second OWI

A 35-year-old Waukegan, Ill., man faces his second drunken driving charge after a one-vehicle accident in the Village of Pleasant Prairie on Wednesday afternoon.

Nicholas Brandies is being held on a $2,500 cash bond in the Kenosha County Jail after he made his initial appearance Thursday before Commissioner Loren Keating.

Brandies also received a municipal citation for operating a vehicle at an unreasonable/imprudent speed. Court records indicate he also had an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction.

Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana said his department was called to Springbrook Road near 26th Avenue at 3:41 p.m. on Wednesday.

Brandies' vehicle had left the road and struck a tree. He reportedly told officers he wasn't driving, but a witness identified him as the driver. Brandies was not injured in the accident, Smetana said.

Results of a legal blood draw to determine his level of impairment were not available Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0