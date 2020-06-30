Police briefs (July 1, 2020)

O’Day told police he had accidentally cut the man as he reached toward him.

O’Day is being held on $3,000 bond.

Man arrested for 4th OWI

Vincente Vasquez, 35, of Kensoha, was charged Monday with operating while intoxicated - 4th offense.

Vasquez was stopped at 12:55 a.m. Monday on 75th Street near 22nd Avenue after, according to the criminal complaint, an officer saw him driving without headlights, driving through a red light and drifting into oncoming traffic. Vasquez failed a field sobriety test.

He has three previous convictions for OWI, the most recent in 2010.

Man critically injured in pier dive

A 44-year-old man was critically injured when he struck his head diving from North Pier.

Kenosha Police said the man was with family at Simmons Island on Sunday afternoon when his 8-year-old daughter started to struggle in the water at about 4:20 p.m.

The man dove off the pier to go to her aid, but unknowingly dove into shallow water, striking his head. People at beach pulled the man and the girl from the water.