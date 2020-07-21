Police Briefs (July 20, 2020)

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

New Munster business slightly damaged by fire

A New Munster tavern was slightly damaged by a fire that began outside Sunday.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, rescue crews were called for a fire at Ray’s Change A Pace, 34814 Geneva Road, at 6:53 p.m. Sunday. Sgt. Dave Wright said the fire caused minor damage to the building, and said no one at the bar — which was open at the time — was injured.

Wright said it appears that the fire was accidental, and that it began outside. While the cause is officially undetermined, he said, “there were cigarette butts in the area where the fire started.”

Kayakers found unharmed

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies were searching the Lake Michigan shore Sunday night when two kayakers who were reported missing turned up unharmed.

Sgt. David Wright said the kayakers were reported missing Sunday after they failed to return to a home on the 800 block of Sheridan Road. They were last seen on the lake between the lighthouse and the Pennoyer Park Band Shell at about 8:30 p.m. They returned to the Sheridan Road property on their own at about 10:40 p.m.

