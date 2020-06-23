Police briefs (June 23, 2020)

Deputies hunt men who dumped car
Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies searched unsuccessfully Monday night for two men believed to have dumped a car after a chase with Racine law enforcement.
According to Lt. Eric Klinkhammer, the Racine Police Department pursued two men believed to have been involved in a shooting, ending the chase when the men’s vehicle crossed into Kenosha County. Klinkhammer said the men pulled off on the 1500 block of Sheridan Road in Somers and fled on foot at about 8:15 p.m.
Klinkhammer said deputies searched the area with the help of a police dog, but were unable to locate the men.
Woman reportedly stabbed teen in fight
A 20-year-old Pleasant Prairie woman is being held on $7,000 bond, alleged to have stabbed a 17-year-old girl during a fight.
Adayah Paige is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, Paige is alleged to have stabbed the girl in her face and hand with a knife during a fight June 21 on the 6400 block of 23rd Avenue, one of her injuries requiring surgery. The fight was prompted by a Facebook dispute.
At her initial appearance Tuesday, defense attorney Terry Rose said he had a video of the fight and that it shows Paige was defending herself.
Man faces fourth OWI charge
Joseph Bradtke, 55, of Kenosha, was charged Tuesday with operating while intoxicated-fourth offense.
According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy stopped Bradtke on the 900 block of Sheridan Road in Somers Monday after seeing him driving without headlights.
The complaint states that Bradtke admitted he had been drinking “a lot.” A preliminary breath test showed an alcohol level of 0.241. He has past convictions for operating while intoxicated in 1990, 1992 and 1994.
Police investigating possible robbery
Kenosha Police are investigating an incident in which a woman was injured and her bike and purse stolen.
Police said the incident was reported at 12:41 a.m. June 18 in the area of 10th Avenue and 40th Street. The 28-year-old woman reported she was riding her bike home from work at about midnight. The last thing she remembered was riding near Union Park. Later, she said, two women found her unconscious, and her bike and purse were missing.
“She is not sure how it happened,” said Sgt. Jeremy DeWitt.
DeWitt said the woman had “road rash” and was treated by paramedics at the scene. He said the incident is under investigation as a possible robbery.
