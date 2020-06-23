Police briefs (June 23, 2020)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Deputies hunt men who dumped car

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies searched unsuccessfully Monday night for two men believed to have dumped a car after a chase with Racine law enforcement.

According to Lt. Eric Klinkhammer, the Racine Police Department pursued two men believed to have been involved in a shooting, ending the chase when the men’s vehicle crossed into Kenosha County. Klinkhammer said the men pulled off on the 1500 block of Sheridan Road in Somers and fled on foot at about 8:15 p.m.

Klinkhammer said deputies searched the area with the help of a police dog, but were unable to locate the men.

Woman reportedly stabbed teen in fight

A 20-year-old Pleasant Prairie woman is being held on $7,000 bond, alleged to have stabbed a 17-year-old girl during a fight.

Adayah Paige is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, Paige is alleged to have stabbed the girl in her face and hand with a knife during a fight June 21 on the 6400 block of 23rd Avenue, one of her injuries requiring surgery. The fight was prompted by a Facebook dispute.