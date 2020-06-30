Police briefs (June 30, 2020)

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fight over pizza lands charge

A fight over unwashed hands touching pizza led to a felony charge.

Adam O’Day, 36, of Kenosha, was charged Monday with second-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon and battery.

According to the criminal complaint, O’Day came home early Monday after drinking and grabbed a piece of pizza that had been made by another man who lived in the house. When that man objected to O’Day touching the pizza with his dirty hands, an argument ensued that allegedly led to O’Day grabbing a kitchen knife and slashing the other man in the arm.

O’Day told police he had accidentally cut the man as he reached toward him.

O’Day is being held on $3,000 bond.

Man arrested for 4th OWI

Vincente Vasquez, 35, of Kensoha, was charged Monday with operating while intoxicated - 4th offense.

Vasquez was stopped at 12:55 a.m. Monday on 75th Street near 22nd Avenue after, according to the criminal complaint, an officer saw him driving without headlights, driving through a red light and drifting into oncoming traffic. Vasquez failed a field sobriety test.