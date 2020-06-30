Police briefs (June 30, 2020)

Fight over pizza lands charge
A fight over unwashed hands touching pizza led to a felony charge.
Adam O’Day, 36, of Kenosha, was charged Monday with second-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon and battery.
According to the criminal complaint, O’Day came home early Monday after drinking and grabbed a piece of pizza that had been made by another man who lived in the house. When that man objected to O’Day touching the pizza with his dirty hands, an argument ensued that allegedly led to O’Day grabbing a kitchen knife and slashing the other man in the arm.
O’Day told police he had accidentally cut the man as he reached toward him.
O’Day is being held on $3,000 bond.
Man arrested for 4th OWI
Vincente Vasquez, 35, of Kensoha, was charged Monday with operating while intoxicated - 4th offense.
Vasquez was stopped at 12:55 a.m. Monday on 75th Street near 22nd Avenue after, according to the criminal complaint, an officer saw him driving without headlights, driving through a red light and drifting into oncoming traffic. Vasquez failed a field sobriety test.
He has three previous convictions for OWI, the most recent in 2010.
Man critically injured in pier dive
A 44-year-old man was critically injured when he struck his head diving from North Pier.
Kenosha Police said the man was with family at Simmons Island on Sunday afternoon when his 8-year-old daughter started to struggle in the water at about 4:20 p.m.
The man dove off the pier to go to her aid, but unknowingly dove into shallow water, striking his head. People at beach pulled the man and the girl from the water.
Police said the man was unable to use his arms and legs after the accident. He was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa by Flight for Life helicopter.
