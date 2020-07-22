Police continue to investigate shooting outside Kenosha Walgreens

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha Police are continuing to investigate a shooting outside a Kenosha Walgreens Tuesday afternoon.

A 20-year-old Kenosha woman was shot while in the parking lot, 7535 Green Bay Road, at about 3:30 p.m. The woman was found inside a white four-door sedan parked in a less-trafficked area of the parking lot to the east of the building facing a tree line. A purse or fanny pack sat on the roof of the vehicle.

As she was taken into an ambulance in the parking lot, the woman was conscious but appeared to be in a shock, staring at her bloody hand while rescue crews worked. She had been shot in the abdomen.

She was taken to Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie campus and then transported to Froedtert, Milwaukee via Flight for Life. She was in serious condition Tuesday night. Lt. Joe Nosalik said Wednesday that he had no update on her condition.

Nosalik said the shooting is still under investigation. No one is in custody.

The Walgreens store appeared to have been busy when the shooting occurred. Police from Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie flooded the area, speaking to witnesses in the parking lot, searching for shell casings and other evidence.