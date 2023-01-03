 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police continue to search for missing Kensoha teen

The Kenosha Police Department continues to search for 15-year-old Jada Wilson after posting about the girl Monday night on social media. 

Police continue to search for 15-year-old Jada Wilson, after she reportedly left home at 5:30 p.m. on Monday after talking about self harm.

Wilson left home with her dog (a tan pit bull) at 5:30 p.m. Monday talking about self harm, according to police. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, yellow T-shirt and gray sweatpants. Wilson also had a pink backpack with her.

It was not know where she was going or where she may go. 

The detective bureau was working on the case Tuesday morning. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact dispatchers at 262-656-1234 or detectives at 262-605-5203.

