Police: Driver involved in multiple Monday car crashes in Pleasant Prairie apparently had `medical event'

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A 34-year-old Kenosha woman involved in at least six hit-and-run crashes at multiple locations in the village was eventually transported to a local hospital Monday morning after authorities determined she was undergoing a medical event.

Around 7:30 a.m., Pleasant Prairie Police were notified of a car crash at Highway 50 and 104th Avenue. One of the involved vehicles, a silver Chevy Impala, fled the scene, according to a village news release. As officers responded to the area, additional hit-and-run crashes involving the Impala were reported in various locations on highways H and 165.

One of the drivers struck by the Impala followed the vehicle to Aurora Health Center, near Interstate 94 and Highway 165 and police also received several calls about the crashes. When officers located the Impala’s driver they determined she was undergoing a medical event, according to the release.

Fire and rescue later transported her to Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie for treatment. Her condition was not immediately known.

Officers determined the Impala was involved in six separate crashes, none of which resulted in significant injuries.

An investigation is ongoing to determine if a request for criminal charges will be forwarded to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s office, according to the release.

