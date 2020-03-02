Police ID homicide victim

Kenosha Police have identified the man shot and killed early Saturday morning in Kenosha.

Malik D. Boyd, 23, of Gurnee, Ill., died in the incident reported at 2:10 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Roosevelt Road.

According to the department investigation, police were in the area when they reported hearing gunshots.

Officers immediately responded to the scene, where they encountered a large crowd and the victim, who had been shot.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Kenosha Fire/Rescue transported the victim to Froedtert Hospital in Pleasant Prairie, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are asking the public for assistance with the case.

Anyone who may have observed or heard any type of disturbance or argument in the area around 2 a.m. is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0