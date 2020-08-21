Police identify homicide victims, ask public for help in investigations

Police said Dajun D. Williams, 24, of Kenosha, was killed about two hours later on the 1100 block of 61st Street. A 13-year-old boy who was injured by gunfire in the same incident is not being identified.

Sharice Coleman, who lives on the block, said she heard gunfire in the alley outside her house and went outside afterward to find Williams dead in a nearby yard. She said she has known Williams for most of her life, referring to him as her brother.

Coleman said Williams has a young son and another due in a few months. “He wasn’t someone out getting in trouble,” she said.

Police said they believe there were parties happening in the area of the 61st Street shooting, and a large number of people were at the scene in the aftermath. They hope witnesses with information will come forward.

“During the shooting in the 1100 block of 61st Street Kenosha Police were on scene in 1 ½ minutes and reported that there were many people in the area,” police said in a formal statement. “It is believed that there are people with information about what led up to, and potentially who is responsible for, this shooting.”