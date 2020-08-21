Police identify homicide victims, ask public for help in investigations

As they released the names of two men killed in separate shootings this week, Kenosha Police are pleading for witnesses to come forward with information about the incidents.
The shootings occurred within two hours Wednesday night. Police do not believe they were related.
Nicholas S. Christman, 40, was killed outside a two-unit building on the southwest corner of 51st Street at 25th Avenue.
Lt. Joe Nosalik said police got a call at 8:45 p.m. about shots being fired in the area. When they went to investigate they found Christman with a fatal gunshot wound. Nosalik said Christman did not live at the address where he was found.
Nosalik said police have not found any witnesses. He could not release further information on the homicide.
At the time of his death, Christman was out on $5,000 bond for gun charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was charged in July after police were called for a possible overdose; they found him unconscious in a vehicle. He was treated for a heroin overdose, but during the call police found a loaded handgun next to him.
Christman appeared in court for a preliminary hearing the day before he died. According to court records he lived most recently in Mt. Pleasant, but police believe he lived in Kenosha.
Police said Dajun D. Williams, 24, of Kenosha, was killed about two hours later on the 1100 block of 61st Street. A 13-year-old boy who was injured by gunfire in the same incident is not being identified.
Sharice Coleman, who lives on the block, said she heard gunfire in the alley outside her house and went outside afterward to find Williams dead in a nearby yard. She said she has known Williams for most of her life, referring to him as her brother.
Coleman said Williams has a young son and another due in a few months. “He wasn’t someone out getting in trouble,” she said.
Police said they believe there were parties happening in the area of the 61st Street shooting, and a large number of people were at the scene in the aftermath. They hope witnesses with information will come forward.
“During the shooting in the 1100 block of 61st Street Kenosha Police were on scene in 1 ½ minutes and reported that there were many people in the area,” police said in a formal statement. “It is believed that there are people with information about what led up to, and potentially who is responsible for, this shooting.”
Also, investigators from the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department are continuing to investigate the death of 70-year-old Charles Luitze of Somers, who was found dead in his home on the 1300 block of Sheridan Road Aug. 15. The sheriff’s department confirmed it is investigating the death as a homicide, but would not release the cause. A woman who found his body described his room as splattered with blood.
Kenosha Police are asking anyone with information about either city shooting to contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203.
The sheriff’s department is asking people with information about the Somers homicide to call its detective bureau at 262-605-5102.
Those with information about any of the three homicides who wish to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333. Crime Stoppers can pay up to $1000.00 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for these crimes.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.