Police identify man pulled from ice-fishing pond

LAKE GENEVA — A man who died after being pulled from a fishing pond Sunday in Lake Geneva has been identified as a military veteran from Racine County.

Police believe Carlyle Braden, 71, of unincorporated Kansasville in the town of Dover, fell through the ice and drowned while ice fishing on a 10- to 12-foot-deep pond along Towline Road.

The incident occurred about 5 p.m. Sunday near W1922 Townline Road at the border between Lake Geneva and the town of Bloomfield.

Lake Geneva Police Lt. Ed Gritzner said officials are unsure why Braden decided to try ice fishing at that location. Gritzner said investigators found fishing gear near the spot where Braden fell through the ice.

The ice was only about two inches thick, Gritzner said.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday, emergency crews were alerted that a man had fallen through ice on the pond.

Capt. Robert Hall of the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department said deputies Brody Fiedler and Matt Weber jumped into the pond wearing protective gear and pulled the victim out of the water at 5:14 p.m.

Hall said the victim was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.