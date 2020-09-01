Police intervene to defuse clash between far-right demonstrators and BLM group

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A tense situation between two Proud Boys and Black Lives Matters protesters ended with police intervention Tuesday afternoon

The two demonstrators wearing gear and logos from Proud Boys - a far-right neo-facist group - had a verbal clash with BLM demonstrators near the intersection of 56th Street and Sheridan Road at about 4 p.m.

The pair exchanged chants with the three dozen people from the BLM group. The two demonstrators, who did not appear to be armed, began walking south on Sheridan toward 60th Avenue, followed by the larger group.

With the clash appearing volatile, law enforcement arrived and police encircled the two Proud Boys demonstrators, who appeared to be frightened, and walked them to nearby squad cars. Police put the two far-right demonstrators into one of the squad cars and took them out of the area. There did not appear to be any physical violence between the two groups.

The exchange occurred in the afternoon as the number of demonstrators downtown during President Trump’s visit to the city dwindled.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.